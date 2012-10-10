* Euro falls on Spanish downgrade in Thursday Asian trade
* S&P cites limited Spanish government policy options
NEW YORK Oct 10 The euro fell against the
dollar as Thursday trading opened in Asia after Standard &
Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating, saying the country's
political institutions have a declining capacity to deal with
the severe challenges posed by the current economic and
financial crisis.
The euro last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.2863 in
New York on Wednesday, which was early Asian trade on Thursday.
The session low posted at $1.2860 and the session high was at
$1.2876 in the first 15 minutes of trade on the day.
Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign credit
rating by two notches to BBB-minus, citing a deepening economic
recession that is limiting the government's policy options to
arrest the slide.
"This is weighing on the euro," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York. "A downgrade from
S&P could be followed by a downgrade from Moody's, and while S&P
did not downgrade Spain to junk, Moody's might. If Moody's goes
to junk status, that's even more significant, and this adds to
the pressure on Moody's to make a decision."
Lien said the downgrade could lead to higher bond yields in
Spain and push the government closer to asking for a bailout.
"The euro may fall to one-month lows around $1.28," she
said.
The S&P downgrade comes with a negative outlook reflecting
the firm's view that there are significant risks to economic
growth and budgetary performance, plus a lack of a clear
direction in euro zone policies.
S&P's move brings it in line with Moody's Investors
Services, which also has Spain on watch for a downgrade from its
Baa3 rating. Both ratings are just on the cusp of junk status,
while Fitch Ratings has Spain rated BBB, one notch higher but
with a negative outlook.
The euro had advanced against the dollar for most of the day
on Wednesday after a two-day decline but uncertainty about
whether debt-ridden Spain would request a bailout and Greece
would get more money from its lenders had limited gains.
Any gains were eroded in the final minutes of Wednesday
trade.
European Union leaders are scheduled to meet at the end of
next week, with Spain expected to be a focus of discussion. Euro
zone finance ministers delivered a united defense of Spain at a
meeting this week, saying it did not need a bailout for now.
A Spanish bailout deal is seen by most traders as positive
for the euro because it would activate the European Central
Bank's bond-buying program aimed at reducing borrowing costs for
debt-ridden countries.