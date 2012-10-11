* IMF's Lagarde backs giving Spain, Greece more time
* S&P cuts Spanish rating to just above junk
* Japan minister warns of economic risks from stronger yen
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 11 The euro rose against the
dollar for the first time in four days on Thursday after the
head of the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone
economies should have more time to cut budget deficits,
overshadowing a downgrade of Spain's credit rating.
The dollar slipped against higher-yielding currencies, while
the yen weakened broadly after an unexpectedly sharp fall in
claims for U.S. jobless benefits spurred investors to sell
perceived safe havens and buy currencies with better returns.
Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, said she
favored giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to
reduce their budget deficits because cutting too far and too
fast would do more harm than good.
Lagarde's comments were seen supporting stability in the
euro zone and reducing the risk of Greece exiting the 17-member
bloc.
Germany, however, responded by saying back-tracking on
debt-reduction goals would hurt confidence.
"We had some relatively supportive comments from Christine
Lagarde overnight regarding indebted euro zone nations," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington. "That's a net positive for the euro."
"We also had the better-than-expected economic data this
morning out of the United States, in particular much
better-than-expected weekly jobless claims numbers, which added
to the overall improved mood throughout financial markets."
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell to 339,000 last week, the lowest level since
February 2008, according to government data, suggesting
improvement in the labor market.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.2934. It had fallen
to $1.2824 earlier in Asian trade, the lowest since Oct. 1,
after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to
BBB-minus, just above junk status, with a negative outlook.
"It takes away some of the tail risk attached to the euro
that even the IMF is ready to give them a bit more time," said
Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research at Danske
Bank. "That's one of the reasons why we like to buy the euro on
dips."
The IMF this week released research showing that fiscal
consolidation has a much sharper negative effect on growth than
previously thought.
The euro also drew technical support after failing to break
below its 200-day moving average around $1.2822. Demand from
Asian central banks were reported at $1.2850.
"For us the $1.2830 level is a very key level and above
$1.3000 we will look to sell," said Stuart Frost, head of
Absolute Returns and Currency at fund managers RWC Partners.
"The market has taken the S&P downgrade in a negative way.
But with implied vols at such low levels, we expect the
euro/dollar to stay in a range in the near term."
Euro/dollar implied volatilities are trading near
their lowest in two years, with the one-month trading at around
8.4 vols. Volatilities, which reflect swings in financial asset
prices, have been subdued for most of the year partly due to the
aggressive flood of money from major central banks.
Uncertainty over when Spain would seek a bailout and fresh
concerns over Greece could limit gains in the euro. A request
for aid by Spain is widely seen as positive for the euro because
it would remove a layer of uncertainty and activate the European
Central Bank's bond-buying program aimed at easing pressure on
troubled economies.
Against the yen, the euro rallied 1 percent to 101.68
. The dollar gained 0.5 percent to 78.57 yen.
The yen also weakened as speculation grew that the Bank of
Japan may take action to curb yen strength. Japan's newly
appointed finance minister, Koriki Jojima, said further yen
gains would pose major downside risks to the Japanese economy.
Higher-yielding currencies gained. The Australian dollar
reversed earlier losses and climbed to its highest
since Oct. 2 at $1.0294, after the country's employment rose
more than expected. It was last up 0.4 percent at $1.0272.
The Swedish crown fell to a three-month low against the euro
after Swedish inflation data came in below
economists' forecasts, supporting expectations a rate cut could
be imminent. The euro was last up 0.5 percent at 8.6610.