By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 12 The euro edged higher against
the dollar and yen on Friday, but remained well within its
recent trading range as market watchers awaited clarity on when
and whether heavily indebted Spain would formally request a
bailout to shore up its battered finances.
Buying by sovereign investors lifted the single currency
earlier in global trade, but the euro looked likely to struggle
for traction until answers emerged over a potential Spanish aid
request.
A potential bailout request is widely seen as a positive for
the euro as it would remove another layer of uncertainty in
financial markets and activate the European Central Bank's
bond-buying program aimed at lowering borrowing costs for
troubled euro zone economies.
The Spanish economy minister said on Friday a European
bond-buying plan was fully ready for use and that there was no
political resistance to a bailout request from within the euro
zone.
"The latest developments do suggest that the Spanish
authorities continue contemplating the possibility," said
Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New
York.
"While the timing remains highly uncertain, we still believe
an aid request is more likely than not," he said.
The euro was last trading at $1.2951, up 0.2 percent
on the day, but down 0.6 percent on the week. It has traded in a
relatively tight range since mid-September, roughly between
$1.28 and $1.3170.
The euro hit a 10-day low at $1.2824 on Thursday, but found
firm support at its 200-day moving average at $1.2823.
It recovered after the International Monetary Fund said
Europe's heavily indebted countries should be given more time to
narrow their deficits.
Data showing output at euro zone factories grew much more
than expected in August added to euro's gains.
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley, said he expected a stronger euro in coming months given
the likely boost from a Spanish aid request.
"The euro is positioned to extend its rebound, and we expect
a move back up to September levels from $1.3170 to $1.34 for the
year-end," he said.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 101.55 yen
. The dollar hit a high of 78.53 yen,
recovering from Thursday's 10-day low against the Japanese
currency of 77.92 yen. It was last up 0.1 percent at
78.41 yen.
Data showing a sharp drop in initial U.S. jobless claims
last week and news that Japan wireless service provider Softbank
Corp may buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel,
in a deal potentially worth at least 1 trillion yen ($12.74
billion), helped lift the dollar against the Japanese yen,
traders said.
Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo,
said the potential Softbank deal was so large that currency
markets could be tapped for part of the financing.
The dollar showed little reaction to U.S. data showing
consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose in October to its highest
in five years, while producer prices climbed more than expected
in September.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.4 percent to
$1.0224, retreating from the previous session's one-week high of
1.0294.