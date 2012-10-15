* Euro little changed but off session low
* China export rebound underpins commodity currencies
* Uncertainty about Spanish aid deal persists
NEW YORK, Oct 15 The euro swung between gains
and losses on Monday and last traded little changed against the
dollar as investors awaited clarity on when Spain may request a
bailout.
Uncertainty over when Madrid will ask for financial aid, and
over whether Greece can agree on new austerity measures with its
indebted lenders has discouraged some investors from buying the
euro in recent weeks.
At the same time, expectations that the euro zone common
currency will rally once Spain seeks a rescue package have kept
market players from betting heavily against it.
As a result the euro has been trapped in a tight range
roughly between $1.28 and $1.31 since mid-September, with
options barriers cited below $1.28.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she agreed
with her finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, that there would
not be any "uncontrollable developments" in the euro zone, like
a Greek default or exit from the single currency bloc.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds the view that
Greece should get more time to meet its bailout targets.
"Spain has yet to request a bailout, and the IMF suggestion
of a rescheduling of repayment terms for Greece has received
mixed support," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
The euro was last little changed at $1.2948,
recovering from a low of $1.2889 on reported buying by sovereign
investors and companies. The session peak posted at $1.2943.
The European Central Bank has said it will buy bonds of
countries that apply for a bailout, In Spain's case, such a move
would bring down the country's borrowing costs and probably
spark a broader increase in investor appetite for risk.
Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid
from the euro zone next month. The request would probably be
dealt with alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a
bailout for Cyprus in one big package.
Adding to headwinds for the euro, Italian Finance Minister
Vittorio Grilli was quoted as saying on Monday that a
100-billion-euro aid request from Spain to its euro zone
partners would cost Italy the equivalent of 1.5 percent of its
economic output.
The next focus for investors is a European Union summit this
week at which the focus will be on Spain and Greece.
While Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has said Greece
is likely to agree to a new austerity package with international
lenders at the meeting, a formal request by Madrid for aid is
not expected.
"With no important data due the rest of today, headlines out
of Europe will be the main driver over the coming 24 hours,"
said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New
York.
Some 4.344 billion U.S. dollars in euros changed hands using
Reuters Dealing, compared with $5.7 billion on Friday.
CHINESE EXPORTS
Data over the weekend showed China's exports grew at roughly
twice the rate expected in September, while imports also
increased, possibly indicating that measures to spur growth in
the world's second-biggest economy are working.
That helped demand for riskier assets such as commodity
currencies like the Australian dollar. The Aussie edged
up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.0237.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 78.75 yen
.
A trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore said the
dollar drew some support from market speculation related to
recent media reports that Japanese wireless service provider
Softbank Corp was looking to buy about 70 percent of
U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.
Softbank's Chief Executive Dan Hesse announced in Tokyo on
Monday Softbank will buy about 70 percent of Sprint, the
third-largest U.S. carrier, for $20.1 billion.
Ever since reports of the possible deal emerged last week,
there has been market talk that it could generate dollar-buying,
yen-selling flows in the foreign exchange market.
The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen after
data showed U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans
bought more cars and gasoline, while a gauge of consumer
spending pointed to stronger-than-expected economic growth in
the third quarter.