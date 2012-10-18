NEW YORK Oct 18 The dollar climbed to a fresh two-month high against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose in October to 5.7 from -1.9 in September..

The dollar was last at 79.38 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day, and just off the two-month peak of 79.45 yen.