NEW YORK, Oct 18 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. job
market overshadowed favorable demand at a Spanish bond sale.
The euro zone common currency rose to a five-month high
against the yen after Spain sold more debt than it planned and
its funding costs fell, causing its bond yields to
fall as views on the country, which hung on to its
investment-grade credit rating earlier this week, improved.
But as the U.S. session opened, data showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last
week, reversing a sharp decline in the prior week but still
pointing to a labor market that is only slowly healing.
"The miss in weekly jobless claims undermines some of the
recent risk appetite seen in markets," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"It dashed some of the recent optimism."
The euro rose to 104.12 yen, its strongest since
early May and remained higher on the day, last trading at 103.81
, up 0.3 percent.
Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent on the day to
$1.3100, still within striking distance of Wednesday's
one-month peak of $1.3139. Traders reported large option
expiries at $1.3100 which may influence trade, keeping the euro
close to that level.
BAILOUT REQUEST
"The easing of Spanish yields should provide a double boost
to the Iberian economy as it decreases funding costs while at
the same time allowing the government to make smaller cuts in
fiscal spending," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of
foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
Some US$4.643 billion in euros changed hands using Reuters
Dealing on Thursday.
Still, investors continue to anticipate Spain will request a
bailout in the coming weeks, prompting the European Central Bank
to step in and buy its bonds, which would also lift the euro.
At the same time, euro bids from sovereign investors
reported at $1.3080 were expected to limit any falls in the
currency.
"We are expecting some more upside in the euro as investors
seem to get comfortable with the timeline about when Spain will
seek a bailout and the ECB's bond buying will be triggered,"
said Beat Siegenthaler, currency strategist at UBS in London.
A raft of data from China was either in line with or better
than expectations, helping the euro and riskier assets. Growth
in the third quarter was 7.4 percent from a year earlier, in
line with a Reuters poll.
The dollar rose to a two-month peak against the yen
of 79.45 yen after a survey released on Thursday showed factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew in October,
snapping five months of contraction.
The U.S. currency last traded up 0.5 percent at 79.28 yen.
The Japanese currency has also been under pressure on
expectations the Bank of Japan will announce fresh stimulus.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar hit a
three-week high of $1.0412.