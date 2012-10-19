* Euro stays within trading range vs dollar
* Market waiting for progress on Spanish aid
NEW YORK Oct 19 The euro fell against the
dollar on Friday, retreating from the top of its recent trading
range as a lack of visible progress on a Spanish bailout request
reminded investors of the headwinds facing Europe.
Expectations that Spain will ask for a bailout had helped
the euro rally to a one-month high this week, but uncertainty
about when such a request might come has made investors wary.
European leaders moved closer to establishing a single euro
zone banking supervisor at a summit on Thursday, but talked
little about the problems facing debt-ridden Spain and
Greece.
A bailout request from Spain would enable the European
Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds and drive down Madrid's
borrowing costs. That would probably increase investor appetite
for perceived riskier currencies against the safe-haven dollar.
"We are feeling the effects of no real catalysts, indecision
within the EU, and a large technical range," said Marc
Principato, director of SMB Forex Trading And Education in New
York. "The euro/dollar is still trading within the 1.2800 to
1.3160 range, and I believe will continue to do so until after
the U.S. election."
The euro was last 0.3 percent lower on the day at
$1.3021; it hit a one-month high of $1.3139 on Wednesday. It has
traded in the same range since mid-September. On the week, it
was up 0.5 percent against the dollar
Traders reported bids around $1.3000 to $1.3020 that could
provide support.
"We are missing the decisive news that might push us out of
this range. It is most likely going to be some political news
like a move from Spain," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank in London.
Against the yen, the euro slipped 0.3 percent to 103.25
, after touching a five-month peak on Thursday, and was
up 1.6 percent this week.
Strategists said many remained cautious and were looking to
profit by selling the euro near the top of the range.
"Our survey of euro/dollar positioning suggests a market
betting on a wide range-trading environment strategically, while
tactically looking to sell euro/dollar on rallies," Societe
Generale strategist Sebastien Galy wrote in a client note from
London.
Other analysts said the euro's rally since late September
was overdone given the weak economic outlook for the euro zone.
The dollar traded up 0.1 percent 79.31 yen, near a
two-month high set on Thursday. It gained 1.1 percent this week,
the best weekly performance in two months.
Speculators have recently sold the yen on expectations the
Bank of Japan will take another easing step at its policy
meeting on Oct. 30, following up on its easing last month.
However, the dollar's advance is likely to slow as Japanese
exporters are waiting to sell, and immediate resistance is seen
at its August peak.
A report showing U.S. home resales fell in September, a
reminder that America's housing sector is a long way from a full
recovery, weighed on the euro in the New York session and helped
bolster the U.S. currency against the yen.
Currency speculators boosted their bets against the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $8.14
billion in the week ended Oct. 16 from a net short position of
$6.43 billion the previous week.
The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to $1.0323,
off a three-week high touched on Thursday.