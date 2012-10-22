(Corrects first paragraph to show yen plunged against dollar
and euro, not yen)
* Euro climbs after Spanish regional election results
* Uncertainty over when Spain will request bailout caps
gains
* Yen drops vs dollar, euro on BoJ easing expectations
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 22 The yen plunged to multi-month
lows versus the dollar and the euro on Monday on expectations
that the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy at a meeting
next week.
The Bank of Japan is leaning toward easing again, according
to sources familiar with its thinking, with policymakers
considering combining a further increase in its asset-buying
with other steps.
The central bank has been under renewed pressure to expand
monetary stimulus at its Oct. 30 rate review when it is expected
to cut its growth forecasts and push back the timing of hitting
its 1 percent inflation target.
Dismal data on Japan's exports, which tumbled in September,
added to expectations of more policy stimulus from the Bank of
Japan.
The euro hit a high of 104.45 yen, its highest
since early May. It last traded at 104.24, up 0.9 percent on the
day.
The dollar hit a peak of 79.87 yen, its highest since
July 12, gaining momentum after breaching resistance at its
200-day moving average around 76.42 yen. It last traded at
79.82, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
Strategists said the yen could rebound strongly next week if
the Bank of Japan disappoints expectations and keeps policy on
hold. Societe Generale analyst Sebastien Galy recommended paring
long dollar/yen positions and maintaining a strategy of buying
the dollar on dips.
EURO GAINS ON SPAIN
The euro, meanwhile, rallied against the dollar and yen as
regional elections in Spain over the weekend removed a potential
obstacle for the country's prime minister to request a bailout.
The euro, up about 1.7 percent against the dollar so far in
October, gained support from comments by European Central Bank
policymaker Joerg Asmussen who reiterated the bank's commitment
to do everything in its power to show the euro is
irreversible.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party
secured victory in his home region of Galicia, boosting his
austerity drive.
"In short, the strong showing in Galicia indicates that
Rajoy may now have the political capital to make a formal appeal
for a bailout which would be viewed positively by the market,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York.
Rajoy, however, faces another test on Nov. 25 when
economically powerful Catalonia holds regional elections.
For now, the market is relieved that Spain remains
relatively unified and that Rajoy can proceed with plans for
stabilizing the country's economy, Schlossberg said.
The euro last traded at $1.3062, up 0.4 percent, with
resistance expected around $1.3139, the Oct. 17 high. Traders
reported talk of a large $1.3050 options expiry that could keep
it pinned close to that level.
Expectations that Spain will apply for a bailout, prompting
the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, have helped
support the euro in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the
timing of such a move was also seen limiting gains.
"A lack of negative news out of Europe should help the euro
for the moment at least," said Richard Falkenhall, currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
He said the euro could rise to $1.34 or $1.35 over the
coming weeks, adding the U.S. presidential election and the
country's looming 'fiscal cliff' of budget cuts and tax hikes
could switch the market's attention towards the United States
and away from the euro zone.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in London; Editing by
James Dalgleish)