By Julie Haviv and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 22 The yen sank to multi-month
lows against the dollar and euro on Monday as sources said the
Bank of Japan was leaning toward easing monetary policy when it
meets next week.
The euro rose against the dollar after two days of losses,
as regional elections in Spain over the weekend removed a
potential obstacle for the country's prime minister to request
an international bailout.
The yen has fallen for eight straight sessions against the
dollar. Sources familiar with the BoJ's thinking said the
central bank is leaning toward easing monetary policy again next
week. Japanese policymakers discussed additional steps that
could come together with a further increase in its asset buying
scheme.
The central bank has been under renewed pressure to expand
monetary stimulus at its Oct. 30 rate review when it is expected
to cut its growth forecasts and push back the timing of hitting
its 1 percent inflation target.
Dismal data on Japan's exports, which tumbled in September,
added to expectations of more policy stimulus from the Bank of
Japan.
"A sharp plunge in Japanese exports, historically the
lifeblood of Japan's economy, highlighted the growing risk of
recession, piling more pressure on local authorities to loosen
policy next week," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions.
The euro hit a more than five-month high of 104.43 yen
. It last traded at 104.41, up 1.0 percent on the day.
The dollar hit a peak of 79.94 yen, its highest in
3-1/2 months, gaining momentum after breaching resistance at its
200-day moving average around 79.42 yen. It last traded at
79.92, up 0.8 percent on the day.
Strategists said the yen could rebound strongly next week if
the BoJ disappoints expectations and keeps policy on hold.
Societe Generale analyst Sebastien Galy recommended paring long
dollar/yen positions and maintaining a strategy of buying the
dollar on dips.
Jens Nordvig, global head of foreign-exchange strategy at
Nomura Securities in New York, said his firm remains long
dollar/yen in the spot market from 78.80, and is looking for
ways to establish additional exposure to the upside in leveraged
form.
EURO GAINS ON SPAIN
The euro is up about 1.6 percent against the dollar so far
in October, as Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's
Party secured victory in his home region of Galicia over the
weekend, boosting his austerity drive.
The euro also drew support from comments by European Central
Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen, who reiterated that the bank's
commitment to do everything in its power to show the euro is
irreversible.
"In short, the strong showing in Galicia indicates that
Rajoy may now have the political capital to make a formal appeal
for a bailout, which would be viewed positively by the market,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York.
Rajoy, however, faces another test on Nov. 25 when
economically powerful Catalonia holds regional elections.
For now, the market is relieved that Spain remains
relatively unified and that Rajoy can proceed with plans for
stabilizing the country's economy, Schlossberg said.
The euro last traded at $1.3060, up 0.3 percent, with
resistance expected around $1.3139, the Oct. 17 high.
Expectations that Spain will apply for a bailout, prompting
the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, have helped
support the euro in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the
timing of such a move was seen limiting gains.
The euro gained amid a continuing recovery in risk appetite,
analysts said.
"Concerns about the Eurozone debt crisis slightly subsided
amid positive news flow related to Greece and Spain," said
Samarjit Shankar, managing director for global strategy at BNY
Mellon in Boston.