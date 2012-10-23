* Euro falls to 1-week low versus dollar
* Spainish debt yields rise as Moody's downgrades 5 regions
* Yen under pressure on BoJ speculation
* Canadian dollar rises after BoC announcement
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The euro tumbled to a one-week
low versus the dollar on Tuesday
as concerns about a global economic slowdown and renewed euro
zone debt worries, led investors to shed risk.
While the euro has gained about 0.9 percent against the
dollar in October, the currency's upside is widely seen as
limited given the unresolved three-year debt crisis and concerns
about the damage it is doing to worldwide economic conditions.
Spanish borrowing costs rose after Moody's cut the credit
ratings of five of the country's regions, including economically
important but deeply indebted Catalonia. Spanish and
Italian 10-year bond yields, which move inversely to
price, climbed.
Data on Tuesday showed business morale in France's
manufacturing sector slumped to its lowest level in over two
years.
The French data fueled fears that the euro zone's second
largest economy may be on the brink of a recession, according to
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington D.C.
"But despite the latest flare up in worries about debt and
growth in the euro region, the single currency may see its
downside somewhat cushioned by expectations Spain may be weeks
away from requesting an international bailout, allowing the
country to tap the ECB's bond buying program to bring meaningful
debt relief," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.2955, its lowest since
Oct. 16, with traders reporting selling by hedge funds after the
currency broke below chart support at its 200-day moving average
of $1.3023. It last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the
day.
But the currency remains within the $1.28 to $1.3170 range
it has traded in since mid-September.
The euro has strengthened recently on speculation that Spain
will request aid, enabling the European Central Bank to buy its
bonds. The euro's gains, however, have been limited due to
uncertainty over when Spain will act.
Looking ahead, initial readings of euro zone PMI data and a
German Ifo business sentiment survey on Wednesday will be
closely watched for signs of how well growth in the currency
bloc is holding up.
BOJ SPECULATION
The yen remained vulnerable on expectations that the Bank
of Japan will ease monetary policy at its Oct. 30 meeting.
The yen earlier in the global session hit a three-month low
against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on
expectations that the Bank of Japan will further loosen policy
later this month.
The dollar, however, later pared gains and fell for the
first day in nine sessions against the yen to last trade at
79.84, down 0.1 percent on the day.
The Japanese currency recovered, coming off its lows after
Finance Minister Koriki Jojima denied a report that the
government is asking the central bank to raise asset purchases
by 20 trillion yen ($251 billion) to boost economic growth.
The euro last traded down 0.9 percent to 103.48.
"The market is a bit fixated on this meeting next Tuesday
and no one wants to stand in front of a freight train," said
Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
"There's potential for disappointment. We are looking for
opportunities to sell rather than chase the dollar higher."
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar fell against the Canadian dollar
after the Bank of Canada said it will likely have to raise
interest rates over time.
The U.S. dollar last traded 0.1 percent lower at C$0.9906
, according to Reuters data.