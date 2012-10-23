* Euro falls to 1-week low versus dollar
* Spanish debt yields rise as Moody's downgrades 5 regions
* Yen under pressure on BoJ speculation
* Canadian dollar rises after BoC announcement
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The euro plunged versus the yen
and hit a one-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday as concerns
about a global economic slowdown and a spike in Spain's
borrowing costs spurred broad-based risk aversion.
The euro is up about 0.9 percent against the dollar in
October, but its u pside i s widely seen as limited given t he
unresolved three-year debt crisis a nd mounting evidence that
global economic growth is sputtering.
Poor earnings from major mult i national U.S. companies
confirmed fears a bout g lobal growth, sending stocks sharply
lower. A top European share index slid to its
lowest level in more than one and a half months.
The borrowing costs of Spain, which is under pressure to
seek a sovereign bailout, rose after credit rating agency
Moody's downgraded five Spanish regions.
Meanwhile, d ata showed business morale in France's
manufacturing sector slumped to its lowest level in over two
years.[I D:nL5E8LN2N3]
The French data fueled fears that the euro zone's second
largest economy may be on the brink of a recession, according to
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington D.C.
"But despite the latest flare up in worries about debt and
growth in the euro region, the single currency may see its
downside somewhat cushioned by expectations Spain may be weeks
away from requesting an international bailout, allowing the
country to tap the ECB's bond buying program to bring meaningful
debt relief," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.295 0 , its lowest since
Oct. 16. I t last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the day.
The currency remains within the $1.28 to $1.3170 range it has
traded in since mid-September.
The euro has strengthened recently on speculation that Spain
will request aid, enabling the European Central Bank to buy its
bonds. The euro's gains, however, have been limited due to
uncertainty over when Spain will act.
Looking ahead, initial readings of euro zone PMI data and a
German Ifo business sentiment survey on Wednesday will be
closely watched for signs of how the currency bloc is holding
up.
BOJ SPECULATION
The yen remained vulnerable on expectations that the Bank of
Japan will ease monetary policy at its Oct. 30 meeting.
The yen earlier in the global session hit a three-month low
against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on
expectations that the Bank of Japan will further loosen policy
later this month.
The dollar, however, later pared gains and fell for the
first day in nine sessions against the yen to last trade at
79 .78 < JPY=>, down 0.2 p ercent on the day.
The Japanese currency recovered, coming off its lows after
Finance Minister Koriki Jojima denied a report that the
government is asking the central bank to raise asset purchases
by 20 trillion yen ($251 billion) to boost economic growth.
Against the yen, the euro last traded at 103.42,
d own 0.9 percent.
"The market is a bit fixated on this meeting next Tuesday
and no one wants to stand in front of a freight train," said
Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
"There's potential for disappointment. We are looking for
opportunities to sell rather than chase the dollar higher."
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar rose against the Canadian dollar
despite the Bank of Canada announcing it will likely have to
raise interest rates over time.
"Despite some mild softening in its tone, the central bank
has largely retained its tightening bias, in contrast to market
expectations which generally expected a switch to a neutral
stance," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
"Acknowledging that near-term Canadian dollar upside may be
limited by to overextended speculative positioning, we
nevertheless see the Bank of Canada's relative hawkishness as a
key driver of further Canadian dollar gains in the coming months
and quarters," he said.
The U.S. dollar last traded 0. 2 percent higher at C$0.99 34
, according to Reuters data.