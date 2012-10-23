* Euro falls to 1-week low versus dollar
* Spanish debt yields rise as Moody's downgrades 5 regions
* Yen under pressure on BoJ speculation
* Canadian dollar rises after BoC announcement
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The euro tumbled against the
yen and hit a one-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday as
concerns about a global economic slowdown and a spike in Spain's
borrowing costs spurred broad-based risk aversion.
While the euro is up about 1 percent against the dollar in
October, it has only closed above the key psychological level of
$1.30 in seven sessions during the month. The euro's upside is
widely seen as limited given the unresolved three-year-old debt
crisis and mounting evidence that global growth is sputtering.
U.S. stocks traded sharply lower as poor earnings
from major multinational U.S. companies confirmed fears about
global growth. A top European share index
slid to its lowest level in more than one and a half
months.
The borrowing costs of Spain, which is under pressure to
seek a sovereign bailout, rose after credit rating agency
Moody's downgraded five Spanish regions.
Meanwhile, data showed business morale in France's
manufacturing sector slumped to its lowest in over two years,
fueling concerns about the euro zone's second-largest economy.
"The dollar will continue to take its cue over the near term
from developments regarding Spain," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington
D.C.
"News of an official request for aid by Madrid is likely to
send the dollar broadly lower," he said. "However, despite the
still anemic pace of recovery, growth in the U.S. appears to be
in better shape than in much of the rest of the world's major
economies."
The euro fell as low as $1.2950, its lowest since
Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the day.
The currency, however, remains within the $1.28 to $1.3170 range
it has traded in since mid-September.
"Continued signs that America is outpacing its rivals in
recovery should provide some increasing fundamental support for
the dollar over the medium term," Esiner said.
The Federal Reserve commenced a two-day monetary policy
meeting. While officials are not expected to make any policy
changes, the statement on Wednesday could make an impact on
market activity.
The euro has strengthened recently on speculation that Spain
will request aid, enabling the European Central Bank to buy its
bonds. The euro's gains, however, have been limited due to
uncertainty over when Spain will act.
Looking ahead, initial readings of euro zone PMI data and a
German Ifo business sentiment survey on Wednesday will be
closely watched for signs of how the currency bloc is holding
up.
BOJ SPECULATION
The yen remained vulnerable on expectations that the Bank of
Japan will ease monetary policy at its Oct. 30 meeting.
The yen earlier in the global session hit a three-month low
against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on
expectations that the Bank of Japan will further loosen policy
later this month.
The dollar, however, later erased gains and fell for the
first day in nine sessions against the yen to last trade at
79.78 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.
The Japanese currency recovered, coming off its lows after
Finance Minister Koriki Jojima denied a report that the
government is asking the central bank to raise asset purchases
by 20 trillion yen ($251 billion) to boost economic growth.
Against the yen, the euro last traded at 103.54 yen
, down 0.8 percent on the day.
"The market is a bit fixated on this meeting next Tuesday
and no one wants to stand in front of a freight train," said
Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
"There's potential for disappointment. We are looking for
opportunities to sell rather than chase the dollar higher."
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar rose against the Canadian dollar
even after the Bank of Canada announced it will likely have to
raise interest rates over time.
"Despite some mild softening in its tone, the central bank
has largely retained its tightening bias, in contrast to market
expectations which generally expected a switch to a neutral
stance," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
"Acknowledging that near-term Canadian dollar upside may be
limited by overextended speculative positioning, we nevertheless
see the Bank of Canada's relative hawkishness as a key driver of
further Canadian dollar gains in the coming months and
quarters," he said.
The U.S. dollar last traded 0.1 percent higher at C$0.9928
, according to Reuters data.