* Euro falls to 1-week low versus dollar
* Dollar index hits nearly two-week high
* Yen under pressure on BoJ speculation
* Canadian dollar rises after BoC announcement
By Julie Haviv and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The euro tumbled against the
yen and hit a one-week low versus the dollar o n T uesday as risk
appetite faded due to concerns about a global economic slowdown
and a spike in Spain's borrowing costs after a ratings downgrade
of the country's five regions.
While the euro has gained about 1 percent against the dollar
so far in October, it has closed above the key psychological
level of $1.30 in only seven sessions during the month. The
euro's upside is widely seen as limited, given the unresolved
three-year-old debt crisis and mounting evidence that global
growth is sputtering.
A sharp fall in U.S. stocks added to the gloom. Poor
earnings from major multinational U.S. companies confirmed fears
about global growth.
A top European share index also slid to its lowest
level in more than one and a half months.
The borrowing costs of Spain, which is under pressure to
seek a sovereign bailout, rose after credit rating agency
Moody's downgraded five Spanish regions.
Meanwhile, data showed business morale in France's
manufacturing sector slumped to the lowest in over two years,
fueling concerns about the euro zone's second-largest economy.
"The negative headlines have brought fresh euro sellers out
of the woodwork," said Sean Cotton, foreign exchange adviser at
Bank of the West in San Ramon, California. "Investors have been
spooked, reverting to the safety of the greenback."
The euro fell as low as $1.2950, its lowest since
Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2982, down 0.6 percent on the day.
The currency, however, remains within the $1.2800 to $1.3170
range it has traded in since mid-September.
The common currency has strengthened recently on
speculation that Spain will request aid, enabling the European
Central Bank to buy its bonds. The euro's gains, however, have
been limited due to uncertainty over when Spain will act.
Looking ahead, initial readings of euro zone PMI data and a
German Ifo business sentiment survey on Wednesday will be
closely watched for signs of how the currency bloc is holding
up.
The dollar index, on the other hand, was up 0.3 percent to
79.923, after rising to 80.062, its highest in nearly two
weeks.
"Continued signs that America is outpacing its rivals in
recovery should provide some increasing fundamental support for
the dollar over the medium term," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Also on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve started a two-day
monetary policy meeting. While officials are not expected to
make any policy changes, their statement on Wednesday could have
an impact on market activity.
BOJ SPECULATION
The yen remained vulnerable on expectations that the Bank of
Japan will ease monetary policy at its Oct. 30 meeting.
The Japanese currency earlier in the global session hit a
three-month low against the dollar and a five-month trough
versus the euro on expectations the Bank of Japan will further
loosen policy later this month.
The dollar, however, later erased gains and fell for the
first day in nine sessions against the yen to last trade at
79.84 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day.
The Japanese currency recovered, coming off its lows after
Finance Minister Koriki Jojima denied a report that the
government is asking the central bank to raise asset purchases
by 20 trillion yen ($251 billion) to boost economic growth.
Against the yen, the euro last traded at 103.52 yen
, down 0.7 percent on the day.
In other trading, the U.S. dollar rose against the Canadian
dollar even after the Bank of Canada announced it will likely
have to raise interest rates over time.
The greenback was last up 0.1 percent at C$0.9926.
"Despite some mild softening in its tone, the central bank
has largely retained its tightening bias, in contrast to market
expectations, which generally expected a switch to a neutral
stance," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.