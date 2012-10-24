* Euro drops to one-week low after euro zone, German data
* Fed announcement seen as likely to be non-event
* Aussie rallies on domestic inflation data, China recovery
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 24 The euro slipped against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday after unexpectedly weak German data
stoked concern the euro zone's largest economy may be headed for
recession.
Losses in the euro were limited after Greece's finance
minister said Athens had been given additional time by
international lenders to impose its austerity cuts, an assertion
played down by leading EU officials.
Germany's Ifo business sentiment fell in October for a sixth
consecutive month to the lowest since February 2010, data
showed. Private sector activity also shrank for a sixth straight
month as factory order books thinned and demand for exports
weakened.
"It's a continuation of the poor data that we have been
seeing out of the euro zone," said Matthew Lifson, senior trader
and analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New
Jersey, "Which is why I see the euro lower because the economic
numbers out of the U.S. seem to be a little bit better than the
economic numbers out of the euro zone."
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2918 on Reuters
data, the lowest in a week, before paring losses to last trade
at $1.2946, down 0.3 percent on the day.
It held between the recent range of $1.28 to $1.3170 that it
has traded in since mid-September, while strong technical
support was expected around $1.2835, the 200-day moving average.
Separate Purchasing Managers' Index data showed activity in
the euro zone as a whole also contracted more sharply than
forecast in October, suggesting the currency bloc's economic
decline was deepening.
Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said the PMI survey
data suggested German growth had contracted in the third quarter
and would do so in the fourth quarter too, which would put the
country in recession.
Expectations that indebted Spain is moving closer to asking
for a bailout, which would enable the European Central Bank to
buy its bonds and lower borrowing costs, have helped support the
euro in recent weeks. But uncertainty about the timing of such a
request has deterred investors from chasing the currency higher.
ECB President Mario Draghi made a robust defense of his
bond-buying plan to ease the euro zone's debt crisis, telling
German lawmakers their fears of illegal funding of governments
or stoking inflation are misplaced.
The euro also hit a one-week low against the yen at 102.96
yen and was last at 103.33, down 0.3 percent.
FED MEETING
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
panel, is scheduled to release a statement on its policy
deliberations at around 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). Most expect it to
be a non-event following the central bank's aggressive easing
action in September.
"The Fed is likely relieved that it will be off the stage
ahead of the election," Tony Crescenzi, a portfolio manager at
PIMCO in Newport Beach, California, wrote to clients.
"The next major decision point for the Fed will be at its
December 12th FOMC meeting when it will have to decide whether
or not to maintain its monthly purchases of longer-term
securities at the current pace of about $85 billion per month
when Operation Twist ends in December."
The dollar index hit a two-week high of 80.151,
before trimming gains to trade at 80.046, up 0.1 percent.
The dollar edged away from the psychologically key level of
80 yen, dipping 0.1 percent on the day to 79.80 yen.
Speculation of more monetary easing from the Bank of Japan
on Oct. 30 has weighed on the yen in recent sessions and helped
the dollar hit a three-month high of 80.02 yen on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar rallied 0.6 percent to
$1.0324 as consumer price figures showed an unexpected uptick,
dampening expectations the central bank will lower rates at its
next meeting.
A survey showing China, the world's second-largest economy,
was recovering from its weakest period of growth in three years
also offered support. The Aussie dollar is closely linked to the
growth outlook of China, a major export destination of
Australian commodities.