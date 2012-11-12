* Euro's gains capped as concerns about Greece remain
* Euro zone won't authorize more money for Greece on Monday
* China data shows economy recovering
* U.S. fiscal worries hit appetite for risky assets
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 12 The euro rose for the first
time in four sessions against the dollar on Monday after
recently hitting a two-month low as Greece's approval of a tough
2013 budget and upbeat Chinese economic data caused risk
aversion to recede somewhat.
The single currency, however, is down about 1.9 percent
against the dollar so far in November, and further gains are
seen as limited given uncertainty about Greece's ability to
repay its debt and a bleak economic backdrop in the region.
The euro zone will not authorize more money for Greece on
Monday, despite the country approving a tough 2013 budget,
because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts
sustainable.
"The key question is if the latest tranche of aid will be
released in time for Greece to meet a November 16th deadline on
five billion euros in debt payments," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"While a deal later this week would likely support the euro,
its overall gains should continue to be capped by mounting
worries about economic malaise spreading from the bloc's
periphery into its core," he said.
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.2718, off a
two-month low of $1.2688 struck on Friday, according to Reuters
data. Traders cited stop loss sell orders below $1.2685 with
option expiries at $1.2700 and $1.2750.
This was likely to keep the euro between $1.2690 and
$1.2750.
Trade in the U.S. was on the light side, with the government
bond market closed in observance of the U.S. Veterans Day
holiday.
While the passage of the budget removed some of the
near-term uncertainty surrounding Greece, the euro is likely to
remain under pressure until an agreement on how to make Greek's
debt more sustainable is reached.
"What we are seeing in the past month has been a gradual
erosion of investor confidence in the euro zone and that is
starting to lead to renewed downward pressure on the euro," said
Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
in London.
"Ultimately the situation of Greece remains unsustainable
and these really are measures to kick the can down the road
rather than actually dealing with the situation effectively."
Chinese data suggesting it is recovering from slower growth
assuaged concerns about the world's second-largest economy.
Looking ahead, however, the euro will be swayed by data due
later this week, which is forecast to show a slowdown in German
growth in coming quarters and France slipping into recession.
U.S. FISCAL WORRIES
Concerns about the so-called U.S. fiscal cliff has seen
safe-haven flows into the dollar and kept it near a two-month
high against a basket of currencies.
Demand for riskier currencies has been sluggish as investors
fret about the possible impact of some $600 billion in expiring
tax cuts and spending reductions due to take effect in January.
The dollar bought 79.38 yen, down 0.1 percent from
Friday's close but up from that day's low of 79.06 yen, its
weakest in nearly three weeks, according to Reuters data.
Markets shrugged off a 0.9 percent July-September
quarter-on-quarter contraction in Japanese economic output, in
line with forecasts. This was the first negative reading in
three quarters but it added to fears that slowing global growth
is pushing the economy into recession.
Morgan Stanley held to its medium-term view that the yen
would weaken and said it expected dollar/yen to resume its
uptrend.