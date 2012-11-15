NEW YORK Nov 15 The dollar briefly pared gains
versus the Japanese yen and temporarily pared losses versus the
euro on Thursday after the release of an array of U.S. economic
data.
The dollar last traded at 81.34 yen, up 1.4 percent
on the day versus 81.32 before the data. It fell as low as 81.26
immediately after the release of data.
The euro last traded at $1.2762, up 0.2 percent on
the day and about where it traded before the data. It fell as
low as $1.2751 immediately after release of the data, according
to Reuters data.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits surged last week to a 1 1/2-year high.
Separate data showed U.S. consumer prices rose in October as
the cost of shelter surged by the most in over four
years.
Furthermore, a gauge of manufacturing in New York state
showed that activity slowed in November for a fourth straight
month.