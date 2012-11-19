* Euro gains on prospects of deal on Greece funding
* Euro zone finance ministers give tentative go-ahead for
Greece funds
* Better signs on U.S. fiscal cliff lift risk sentiment
* BoJ meeting eyed for yen direction
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 19 The euro on Monday leaped to
its highest level against the dollar in nearly two weeks, buoyed
by appetite for risk on optimism that Greece will receive more
funding and signs of progress on resolving a looming U.S. fiscal
crisis.
The common currency shared by the 17 euro zone countries,
however, is still down 1.2 percent so far in November and
analysts said it should struggle to retain gains even if
concerns about Greece abate.
Euro zone finance ministers will give a tentative go-ahead
for the disbursement of 44 billion euros in emergency loans to
Greece on Tuesday, but the money will only be paid on Dec. 5 if
the country meets all remaining conditions.
While additional funds for Greece removes an important
psychological obstacle, the country's economic influence in the
euro zone is relatively minor compared to that of debt-burdened
Italy and Spain.
Spain is the euro zone's fourth-largest economy and it has
not applied for a bailout yet. A bailout would likely cause the
euro to rally above $1.30, according to strategists, as it would
pave the way for the European Central Bank to buy its bonds and
lower the country's borrowing costs.
"For the euro/dollar to see an extended run ... a serious
improvement in risk appetite is needed, with a Spanish bailout
or an exceptionally quick compromise to the U.S. fiscal slope
necessary as the proper catalyst," said Christopher Vecchio,
currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
The euro was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2804, having
hit a high of $1.2819, its highest since Nov. 7.
Also a negative for the euro is the fact that the euro
zone's economy remains mired in a recession while the U.S.
economy has been steadily improving, as made evident by the
latest data on the housing market.
Home re-sales unexpectedly rose in October while
home-builder sentiment rose to its highest in more than six
years.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley recommended buying the euro at
$1.2730, with a target of $1.33 and a stop at $1.2650.
FISCAL CLIFF CLIFFHANGER
Risk appetite improved, with world stock markets recovering
some of their sharp losses last week, fueled by comments from
U.S. lawmakers who indicated that compromises are possible in
negotiations to avert $600 billion in tax increases and spending
cuts due to start kicking in in January.
Many believe this "fiscal cliff" threatens to send the U.S.
economy back into recession, but the dollar would benefit in
this scenario due to risk aversion.
The dollar should weaken against the Canadian dollar and
British pound into year-end, according to Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
"The focus post-U.S. election has been on the fiscal cliff,
which we recognize as an important risk; however we believe that
markets have moved too far into tunnel vision and are neglecting
other important dollar drivers," she said.
"The most important of which is the Fed meeting on Dec. 12,
where we expect QE3 to be expanded to include Treasuries (at the
conclusion of Operation Twist)."
The Fed's Operation Twist entails selling short-term
securities in exchange for long-term bonds.
Meanwhile, investors have been selling the yen after
elections were called for Dec. 16 and the leader of the
opposition Liberal Democratic Party called on the BOJ to print
"unlimited yen" and set rates at zero or below.
But investors were wary of pushing it much lower before a
BOJ policy announcement on Tuesday. Most analysts expect it will
not announce additional monetary easing.
"It's most unlikely the BOJ will make major changes this
meeting, but the trend (for the yen) seems to be changing," said
Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO
Capital Markets.
Against the yen, the dollar last traded down 0.1 percent at
81.18 yen, according to Reuters data.