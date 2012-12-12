* Fed's decision to extend bond purchases undermines U.S.
dollar
* Long-term Treasury purchases to start at $45 bln per month
in 2013
* Dollar at eight-month peak versus yen on BOJ expectations
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 12 The euro extended its gains
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve,
as expected, left benchmark U.S. interest rates unchanged and
said it would extend its bond- buying economic stimulus program
into 2013.
The Fed's program, which has also kept interest rates in a
range of zero to 0.25 percent for four years, is being beefed up
with a commitment to purchase $45 billion monthly in long-term
U.S. Treasuries. This is in addition to buying $40 billion a
month in agency mortgage-backed securities.
Market expectations for the program were well flagged by
investors and resulted in sharp, but short-lived moves against
the greenback. The extra spending floods financial markets with
cash, reducing the buying power of the U.S. currency.
The Fed hopes the cash will spur extra spending and
investment and result in longer-term hiring to push the
unemployment rate below 6.5 percent. Rates will stay low as long
as the jobless rate is above that level, the first time the Fed
has tied an economic target to its benchmark interest rate.
"Considering the meager success of the past four years in
fostering economic growth with asset purchases, the Fed finds
itself in a policy box with no exit, unable to improve the
economy but afraid to temper its stimulative policies for fear
that the economy will collapse," said Joseph Trevisani, chief
market strategist at Worldwide Markets, in Woodcliff Lake, New
Jersey.
"This will have very little impact on the dollar as it is a
continuation of current policies and has already been priced
in," said Trevisani.
In the aftermath of the Fed's announcement, which caused a
sharp decline in U.S. Treasuries prices and a surge in U.S.
stock prices, the euro climbed to a fresh intra-day high of
$1.3096, up roughly 0.70 percent according to Reuters
data.
However, the dollar maintained its gains on the yen to hold
near an eight-month peak on bets the Bank of Japan will
implement more aggressive monetary easing after an election on
Sunday that is expected to yield a victory for the Liberal
Democratic Party.
The dollar last traded at 83.12 yen, up 0.72 percent
and just off the session high of 83.20 yen, according to Reuters
data.
"It's additional (Quantitative Easing), which should be risk
positive at the margin. Yields are backing up a bit, which
should be supportive for dollar-yen," said Brad Bechtel at Faros
Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"It underpins the equity market and, to me, is a nice
framework for a risk rally that I would expect to carry over
into the first quarter. The fiscal cliff is obviously a concern
but if we get through that, it should be risk-positive," he
said.