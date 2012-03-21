* Spain's slow progress on finances sparks worries
* European manufacturing data on Thursday in focus
* Dollar surrenders gains against the yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 21 The euro dropped from a
two-week high against the dollar and a nearly five-month peak
versus the yen on Wednesday, hurt by widening interest rate
differentials between safe-haven German debt and peripheral
bonds, suggesting renewed euro zone worries.
Italian and Spanish debt prices took a beating on concerns
about Spain's slow progress in boosting its finances. The wave
of Spanish and Italian bond selling benefited German Bunds
, whose yields slipped back below 2 percent for the
first time this week.
Yields on Spain's 10-year bonds rose to a
one-month high of 5.40 percent. Benchmark Italian yields
climbed to 5.0 percent, a one-week peak, which
reflected some anxiety and undermined the euro.
"Even though U.S. yields fell today, Bund yields fell
further, so the dollar is getting a bit of traction against the
euro on the yield story," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist, at Westpac in New York.
"There might be some safe-haven flows into Bunds because if
you look at Spanish and Italian bonds, they got a spanking. We
haven't seen that for quite some time."
In late afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.1
percent at $1.32100.
Talk of Germany cutting back spending "added to further
pressure on the euro because of the risk it poses to euro zone
growth," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT In
Jersey City, New Jersey.
Investors will now look to manufacturing data in Europe to
be released on Thursday. They remain wary of another flare-up in
the euro-zone debt crisis, with the Italian government set to
clash with unions over employment law reforms..
"Tomorrow's PMIs will be important, as recent data has
pointed to some stability in several European economies, and the
PMI will help confirm this, which would be positive for the
euro," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia
Capital in Toronto.
Earlier, the euro had touched an almost two-week high of
$1.32860 after Greece's lawmakers approved the country's second
bailout deal, as expected. Analysts said the approval had been
seen as a formality, but signs the Greek bailout was on track
boosted the euro zone's common currency in early global trading.
But after the euro failed to hold gains in the New York
session, investors began to sell, sparking further selling as
stop-loss orders were triggered.
"The lack of follow-through on the upside in the euro
precipitated a technical run through $1.3200, which then led to
the execution of stop-loss orders below $1.3200," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Technical analysts were earlier forecasting the euro rally
was likely to run out of steam around $1.33, just above the 61.8
percent retracement of its late February to mid-March fall.
The euro also fell against both the Swiss franc and
sterling. The euro was last at 1.20570 francs,
little changed on the day, and at 83.26 pence, down
0.1 percent.
The dollar, meanwhile, surrendered gains against the yen
after data showed U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in
February and the supply of properties on the market rose,
underscoring the many hurdles for a housing market recovery.
The greenback rose as high 84.100 yen, just shy of
a recent 11-month high. It last traded at 83.367, down 0.5
percent, but was up 8.3 percent so far this year.
Rising U.S. yields and monetary easing from the Bank of
Japan last month had pushed the dollar higher, particularly
against the yen.
"The latest shift in U.S. rates has put pressure on
traditional funding currencies, and we have seen the yen weaken
materially versus the dollar," said Jens Nordvig, global head of
currency strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.
The euro fell from a near five-month peak of
111.430 yen, after nearing resistance around the peak hit on
Oct. 31, when Japanese authorities last intervened in the
market. It was last at 110.120, down 0.5 percent.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to US$1.0452
after earlier falling to a two-month low of US$1.0417, just
above the 200-day simple moving average of US$1.0400. The
200-day exponential moving average lies at US$1.0375.