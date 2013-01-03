BRIEF-U. S. Steel says Pipasu Soni will serve as interim CFO
* U. S. Steel announces new roles for three executive leaders
NEW YORK Jan 3 The dollar extended gains against the euro, pushing the single currency to its lowest in three weeks, on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated the central bank looks set to continue buying bonds to stimulate economic growth over coming months.
For more, see.
The euro was last down 0.9 percent at $1.3072, compared with $1.3105 before the release, after falling as low as $1.3060, its lowest since December 13.
* U. S. Steel announces new roles for three executive leaders
* Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation announces rights offering