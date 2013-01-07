* Euro gains vs dollar ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday
* Dollar/yen retreats from Friday's high after swift rally
* Could fall further if BOJ does not meet expectations
NEW YORK, Jan 7 The euro rose against the dollar
on Monday as investors positioned ahead of a European Central
Bank meeting later in the week, while the U.S. currency
retreated from a 2-1/2 year high against the yen as investors
bet the recent move was too far, too fast.
Without U.S. economic data to drive the New York session one
way or another, currencies are likely to remain in the day's
ranges with a view to events later in the week or react to
changes in other asset classes such as stocks.
The euro's move higher was given added impetus by headlines
that Silvio Berlusconi will not stand as candidate for prime
minister in next month's Italian election under the terms of a
coalition deal with the Northern League..
The price climb then accelerated after the single currency
broke technical resistance.
"We broke resistance at $1.3085 and are range trading
between $1.2980 and $1.3120," said Tommy Molloy, chief dealer at
FX Solutions in Ridgewood, New Jersey.
"It's actually a ho-hum day with nothing until later in the
week."
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.3105, well above last week's three-week low. Trade was
volatile, with the session low at $1.3016 and the peak at
$1.3112.
Analysts cautioned that despite the move higher, the euro
was more likely to remain pressured as markets refocus on the
euro zone's debt crisis and before the ECB meeting. Any
indication of monetary stimulus or comments on economic weakness
could push it lower.
"While the Bank indicated its willingness to lower interest
rates this year, we do not anticipate a rate cut at this week's
meeting as price pressures have increased with core inflation
picking up slightly," said Eric Viloria, senior currency
strategist at Forex.com. "As economic activity continues to
contract, we think that the ECB will eventually lower rates in
the coming months."
Some $3.54 billion in euros changed hands through the global
session on Monday, according to Reuters Dealing..
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 87.81 yen, off
Friday's peak of 88.40 yen using Reuters data, its strongest
since July 2010. Traders said the dollar could extend its fall
if it broke below reported stop-loss sell orders at 87.50 yen.
Expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of
Japan has caused the dollar to rally more than 8 percent versus
the yen since early December. The BOJ meets on January 21-22.
Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at
BMO Capital Markets in London, said there was a risk the BOJ's
actions might fall short of market forecasts, leading the dollar
to weaken.
"There is a risk that markets got a little bit carried away
and that we don't see as much as we were hoping for (from the
BOJ) and we see a pullback in dollar/yen."
Traders also said the yen found some support on worries that
Japanese mobile operator Softbank Corp's deal to buy 70
percent of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp could run into
complications.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to 115.11 yen, moving
away from last week's 18-month high of 115.99 yen.
Late last week the dollar gained broadly after Federal
Reserve minutes showing some policymakers considered ending
their bond-buying stimulus as early as this year.
Further comments from two top Fed officials suggested on
Friday that the central bank could halt its asset purchases this
year.
Investors will also look at Spanish and Italian bond
auctions toward the end of the week. Healthy demand could help
the euro gain against the dollar.