NEW YORK Jan 8 The euro fell to a fresh session
low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors positioned for
the European Central Bank to keep rates on hold when they meet
on Thursday.
The euro was also pressured against the yen which played
into the euro/dollar cross. The dollar was hovering near a
session low against the yen on the same yen strength.
Though expectations are for looser monetary policy in Japan,
some investors were betting that the yen's recent decline was
too far, too fast.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3069 after
going as low as $1.3061. The euro/yen was last down 1.1 percent
at 113.86 yen with the session low at 113.68 yen.
The dollar was down 0.7 percent at 87.11 yen with the session
low at 87.00 yen.