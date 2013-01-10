NEW YORK Jan 10 The euro climbed to a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors saw no hints of the European Central Bank laying the groundwork for cuts to the benchmark interest rate.

Earlier, the central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent.

The euro was last up 0.9 percent at $1.3176 with the session peak at $1.3178.

The euro touched a near one-month high against the Swiss franc at 1.2127 francs.