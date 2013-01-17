* Dollar and euro up more than 1 pct vs yen
* Yen falls as Amari says remarks misinterpreted
* U.S. housing and jobless claims data buoy dollar
* Strong Spanish debt auction helps euro extend gains
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Jan 17 The yen tumbled on Thursday as
investors soured on the currency in anticipation of aggressive
policy easing by the Bank of Japan next week while the euro
thrived as a series of strong sovereign bond auctions allayed
fears about the region's three-year-old debt crisis.
The dollar appreciated against the yen after sinking for two
straight sessions, returning to a trajectory firmly in place
since the fourth quarter of last year on expectations that
Japan's new government will be more forceful in its actions to
bolster its beleaguered economy.
The yen resumed falls in Asian trade, erasing some of its
gains in recent days, after Japan's Economics Minister Akira
Amari was quoted as saying that his remarks on Tuesday about
the negative impact of excessive yen weakness had been
misinterpreted.
The dollar rose as high as 89.56 and last traded at 89.38
yen, up 1.1 percent on the day, within striking distance
of Monday's 2-1/2-year high of 89.67 yen.
Amari "reversed his earlier comments today and markets added
new short yen positions," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of
FX research at Danske Bank, adding that the Spanish bond auction
"certainly helped the euro."
Strategists said that increasing bets on aggressive policy
easing by the Bank of Japan would continue to drag the yen lower
before policymakers meet on Jan. 21-22, when it is widely
expected to adopt a 2 percent inflation target.
Traders cited strong chart support at 87.77 yen, the low
struck on Wednesday, and said that a reported options barrier at
90 yen could act as resistance.
But the yen could rebound if the Bank of Japan fall short of
matching market expectations for implementing a very loose
monetary policy.
"There is a risk of a disappointment (from the Bank of
Japan), but the pattern is that every time there has been a
recovery in the yen it has been small and investors are quick to
put on new short yen positions," Nordea FX strategist Niels
Christensen said.
"There seems to be a very firm belief this trend (of
dollar/yen rising) will continue."
EURO RALLIES
An improved appetite for risk emerged after a solid bond
auction from debt-burdened Spain. Upbeat U.S. data allayed
concerns about the world's largest economy.
Groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes accelerated in
December to its fastest pace in over four years while the number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits tumbled
to a five-year low last week.
"The euro gained as Spain's bond auction went smoothly and
Portugal said it would announce measures aimed at returning to
the bond market this year," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of
currency strategy at Wells Fargo.
Strong demand at a Spanish bond auction buoyed sentiment
towards the euro, which last traded at 119.24, up 1.6
percent on the day.
This brought it closer to a 20-month peak of 120.12 yen hit
on Monday.
Growing optimism about the euro zone after surprisingly
upbeat comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi last Thursday.
The euro last traded at $1.3342, up 0.4 percent on
the day, but below Monday's 11-month high of $1.3403.
The next important event for financial markets to navigate
is the latest batch of Chinese data on Friday.
"So long as the figures confirm a strengthening Chinese
economy, we suspect the market's optimism and the gain in
foreign currencies can continue for the time being," Bennenbroek
said.
The euro also hit a 15-month high against the Swiss franc,
of 1.24580 francs, having broken through a reported
options barrier at 1.2450 francs. More gains would see it target
the peak of 1.2475 francs, hit on Oct. 19, 2011.