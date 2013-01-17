NEW YORK Jan 17 The dollar pared gains against
the yen and extended losses against the euro on Thursday after
surprisingly weak U.S. data.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of
business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in
January to -5.8 from 4.6 in December, confounding expectations
for a rise.
The dollar last traded at 89.28 yen, up 1 percent on
the day. It had been trading at 89.42 before the data was
released.
The euro last traded at $1.3354, up 0.5 percent on
the day. It had been trading at $1.3342 before the data.