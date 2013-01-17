NEW YORK Jan 17 The dollar pared gains against the yen and extended losses against the euro on Thursday after surprisingly weak U.S. data.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in January to -5.8 from 4.6 in December, confounding expectations for a rise.

The dollar last traded at 89.28 yen, up 1 percent on the day. It had been trading at 89.42 before the data was released.

The euro last traded at $1.3354, up 0.5 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.3342 before the data.