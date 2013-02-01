* U.S. adds 157,000 jobs in January, jobless rate edges up
* Euro lifted by better-than-forecast euro zone PMI
* Yen continues weakening trend on BOJ easing view
By Daniel Bases and Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The euro hit a 14-month high
against the U.S. dollar and 33-month peak against the yen on
Friday, the beneficiary of stronger-than-forecast euro zone
manufacturing data and expectations of easy monetary policy form
Washington and Tokyo.
Friday's U.S. jobs data reaffirmed expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulative monetary policy,
thereby making the greenback less desirable.
Bets the Bank of Japan will ease its monetary policy further
extended the yen's downturn, putting it at a 2-1/2 year nadir
against the U.S. dollar.
"The euro has been bid for the last month on reduced tail
risks in the euro zone and a shrinking balance sheet of the
European Central Bank is pushing short-term rates higher as a
result. Everywhere else people are printing money, so on a
relative basis, the ECB is tighter," said Greg Anderson,
currency strategist at CitiFX in New York.
A rally in U.S. stocks added to the momentum as investors
shed the safe-haven Japanese currency, and despite its modest
economic growth, made the euro more attractive on a relative
basis.
The U.S. economy added 157,000 jobs last month, the Labor
Department said, slightly below market expectations and the
unemployment rate edged up to 7.9 percent. But job growth in the
previous two months was revised higher.
"The latest data is a great mix for a broadening of the
'risk on' trade, with solid payrolls data showing underlying
growth was robust into the fiscal cliff," said Alan Ruskin, head
of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. "The rise in
the unemployment rate should (be) more friendly for all trades
that were fearful of an early Fed withdrawal from QE."
"In sum, for FX nothing to detract from the long euro
trade." He added the data should also weigh on the dollar, with
the exception of dollar/yen.
The euro rose as high as $1.3711, its strongest since
mid-November 2011. It was last at $1.3662, up 0.62 percent on
the day. On the week, the euro gained about 1.5 percent versus
the dollar.
Further upside targets are seen at $1.3833-35, the 61.8
percent retracement of the move down from May 2011 to July 2012,
which also coincides with the July 2011 low. A break of that
area opens the door to a rise toward $1.40.
"The main takeaway from the jobs report is that there's no
major acceleration or deterioration in the labor market, so that
keeps the Fed firmly on hold," said Kathy Lien, managing
director BK Asset Management in New York.
The Fed repeated Wednesday that it would keep overnight
rates near zero until the unemployment rate hits 6.5 percent, as
long as inflation does not threaten to exceed 2.5 percent.
The Fed's bond-buying and loose monetary policies have
pressured the dollar and analysts said the dollar will maintain
a negative bias as long as the U.S. central bank continues on
that path.
YEN POUNDED
The dollar rose 1.1 percent to a session high 92.80 yen
late in New York trade. This is the greenback's best
level against the yen since June 2010. For the week, the dollar
rose 2 percent and after 12 straight weeks of gains is up 16.6
percent on the Japanese currency.
The dollar extended gains versus the yen after U.S. data
showed the pace of manufacturing growth picked up in January to
its highest level in nine months, while consumer sentiment
unexpectedly improved in January.
Selling the yen has become a one-way bet, with Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heaping relentless pressure on the
Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy aggressively to jolt the
economy out of a decade-long malaise.
The euro rose as high as 126.96 yen, the best
level since April 2010, and was last up 1.75 percent at 126.69
yen.
News that banks will repay less than expected in European
Central Bank three-year loans next week dented some demand for
the euro, but losses were limited by optimism the worst of the
region's debt crisis is over.
Earlier, a Purchasing Managers' Index survey showed euro
zone factories had their most resilient month in nearly a year
during January, helped by solid German output.
The euro surged to a 15-month high against the pound, with a
gain of 1.5 percent to 0.8695 pence which marked the best
single-day gain since October 2009.
CitiFX's Anderson noted the rise was fueled by both the euro
zone manufacturing data and next Thursday's testimony of
incoming Bank of England head Mark Carney before Parliament's
Treasury Committee.
If Carney advocates for a target range on inflation of 1 to
3 percent rather than a hard 2 percent target currently, that
would give the BOE more room to ease monetary policy and debase
the pound.
"The BOE has a bad reputation for sticking to its inflation
target. If he says he's in favor of a 1 to 3 percent range that
could lead to more euro/sterling buying. It's gone to the moon
already, but it might now go to the sun," said Anderson.