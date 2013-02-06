* Markets cautious that euro strength may concern ECB
* Could dip further before ECB meeting on Thursday
* Broader trend for further gains intact
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro dropped against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday as investors opted to book profits
after weeks of sharp gains ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting that could dictate the direction of the currency.
The euro should continue to fall if ECB President Mario
Draghi, during a press conference following the central bank's
monthly policy-setting meeting on Thursday, raise concerns about
the recent swift and sharp rise of the currency.
If Draghi comments on the potentially harmful impact of a
stronger euro, it could be seen by the market as a kind of
verbal intervention, but most believe he will avoid commenting
on the currency.
Draghi is expected to recognize an improvement in the euro
zone outlook and in market sentiment while acknowledging the
region still faces many hurdles.
Supportive comments from Draghi last month helped set the
stage for a sharp euro rally this year, lifting it to a
14-month high against the dollar, a 34-month peak against the
yen and 15-month top to sterling.
"We expected euro/dollar to remain in tight ranges this
whole week ahead of the ECB, which is what we have seen," said
John Doyle, foreign exchange strategist at Tempus Consulting in
Washington, D.C.
Thursday "could be eventful, especially if the ECB hints at
a future interest rate cut in the coming months," he said.
Political uncertainty in Spain and Italy has given the euro
a slightly bearish tone over the past few days, but the euro
zone's economy is showing signs of improvement, which diminishes
chances of another ECB rate cut.
The ECB is expected to leave interest rates on hold.
"Like most, we do not expect the central bank to change
their current policy tomorrow," he said.
The euro pared losses on comments by German government
spokesman Steffen Seibert, who said the euro was not over-valued
and that long-term competitiveness could not be achieved via
exchange rates.
The euro last traded at $1.3518, down 0.5 percent on
the day and below last week's peak of $1.3711, its highest since
November 2011.
Against the yen the euro was down 0.8 percent at 126.18
yen, off a 34-month peak of 127.69 touched in Asian
trade, with the yen remaining under selling pressure on
expectations of aggressive monetary easing in Japan.
French President Francois Hollande called on Tuesday for a
target exchange rate to protect the currency from "irrational
movements", although the idea ran into immediate opposition from
Germany.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said they were "turning more
neutral" on euro/dollar, though they still expect a $1.35-$1.40
range for the rest of the first quarter.
The euro is up 2.4 percent against the dollar for the year
to date.
WEAK YEN
The dollar was last at 93.34 yen, down 0.3 percent on
the day, according to Reuters data. The dollar reached a peak of
94.06 in Asian trade, its highest since May 2010.
News on Tuesday that current Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa will step down three weeks earlier than planned
spurred the latest bout of yen selling.
"The yen seems to be a one way train," said Tempus' Doyle.
"We try to remind our clients how overvalued the yen has been
for the past few years and was due for a major revaluation."
"Trying to pick the yen's bottom has been a dangerous
endeavor, but I am staying short yen and will look to take
profit again above 94," he said.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has put the BOJ
under pressure to do more to spur the economy, has made it clear
he wants a governor who will be bold in easing monetary policy.
"As far as Japan is concerned they are exceeding market
expectations with the pace of policy implementation and that's
going to keep the yen under pressure," said Ian Stannard,
European head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
He said Morgan Stanley's first-quarter forecast of 95 yen
was likely to be exceeded, and a test of 98 to 100 yen was
within reach.