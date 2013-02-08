* Yen rallies but rebound may be temporary
* Doubts over radical BoJ chief helps yen
* Swings in currency rates impacting volatility
* Speculators increase short dollar bets in latest week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The yen rose against the euro
and dollar on Friday after Japan's finance minister commented on
the currency's swift and sharp move higher recently, raising
doubts about whether the next governor of the Bank of Japan will
aggressively ease policy.
The yen, which fell to its lowest against the euro since
April 2010 and its lowest against the dollar since May 2010 on
Wednesday, got a boost from Finance Minister Taro Aso's comments
that the currency's slide to 90 from 78 per dollar was steeper
than intended.
It was also helped by a Reuters report that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe faces opposition from within his own cabinet
and financial bureaucrats to appointing a new BoJ governor who
will pursue aggressive easing policies.
Aso may be trying deflect criticism about Japan's policies
ahead of next week's G20 meeting in Moscow, according to Kit
Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.
He also may have been simply answering a question and
triggering a yen correction into the weekend ahead of the
Chinese New Year, he added.
"Do nothing today, but if we are at these levels on Monday,
we will look to buy euro/yen," Juckes said.
In coming weeks, the yen will likely be influenced by talk
about next BoJ governor. A governor in favor of more forceful
action should send the yen lower.
The euro fell as low as 123.40 yen, before paring losses to
trade down 1.2 percent on the day at 123.98 yen.
The dollar last traded at 92.78 yen, down 0.9 percent
on the day, according to Reuters data. It earlier hit a low of
92.15 yen.
At current prices, the dollar has gained against the yen for
13 straight weeks.
The euro, meanwhile, continued to be weighed by comments
that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi made on Thursday.
Draghi said the exchange rate is important for growth and
price stability, which investors perceived as a sign the bank is
concerned with the common currency's recent advance and
potentially could act to stem its strength.
"Central bank and government officials from around the world
have given FX markets the gift of volatility this year," said
Win Thin, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman
in New York. "Yesterday, it was ECB President Draghi's second
press conference in a row that caught markets by surprise.
Today, it was Japan Finance Minister Aso's turn, as he
apparently told reporters that the recent pace of yen weakness
has been too fast."
Earlier this month, BoJ governor Masaaki Shirakawa said he
will step down on March 19, weeks ahead of schedule, allowing
Abe to appoint a chief who is more amenable to making drastic
policy changes to get Japan out of deflation.
Expectations that the BoJ will aggressively ease monetary
policy have driven the yen lower in recent months.
Some strategists said gains were likely to be temporary
after Japanese balance of payments data added to worries about
the economy.
Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Looking ahead, a slew of statements from Federal Reserve
speakers will grab attention next week. A G20 meeting on
Thursday and Friday attended by global finance ministers and
central bank governors will also be a major focus next week.
POLICY OUTLOOK
The euro last traded at $1.3364, down 0.2 percent on
the day, with the session trough of $1.3352, the lowest since
Jan. 25.
Draghi also said economic activity in the euro area should
recover gradually in 2013, but added there are more negative
risks than positive and said the exchange rate was important for
growth and stability.
Investors interpreted the remarks as setting the scene for a
possible future interest rate cut by the ECB in the event the
euro zone economy slows further.
At current prices, the euro is down about 2.01 percent
against the dollar this week, the worst week since July 8,
according to Reuters data.