CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks hit record high, crown tests 3 1/2-year peak
* Local, regional economic data fuel optimism in markets * Budapest stock index sets record above 35,000-point mark * Czech GDP breakdown underpins continuing regional growth * Czech crown hovers near strongest levels since late 2013 By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 2 Budapest stocks hit a record high and the Czech crown was testing a 3 1/2-year peak on Friday after economic data from the United States and Central Europe lifted investor confidence. Budapest'