NEW YORK Feb 20 The dollar rallied to session highs against the euro and yen on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested the U.S. central bank may have to slow or stop buying assets before seeing the pickup in hiring.

The euro fell as low as $1.3279 on Reuters data, the lowest in four weeks, and was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3304.

The dollar rose to a session peak of 94.02 yen and was last up 0.3 percent at 93.87 yen.