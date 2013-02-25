NEW YORK Feb 25 The euro erased most gains
against the U.S. dollar and sharply pared gains against the
Japanese yen on Monday after the latest poll of an Italian
election showed the centre right extending its lead in the
Senate race.
Italy's centre right is seen winning 38.8 percent in the key
Senate region of Lombardy, with the centre left seen at 27.6
percent, according to the latest poll.
The euro briefly traded flat after the latest poll and last
traded at $1.3204, up 0.1 percent on the day on the day.
That is far below the global session peak of $1.3318.
The euro last traded at 123.74 yen, up 0.5 percent
on the day, but sharply below the global session high of 125.25
yen, according to Reuters data.