NEW YORK Feb 25 The euro erased most gains against the U.S. dollar and sharply pared gains against the Japanese yen on Monday after the latest poll of an Italian election showed the centre right extending its lead in the Senate race.

Italy's centre right is seen winning 38.8 percent in the key Senate region of Lombardy, with the centre left seen at 27.6 percent, according to the latest poll.

The euro briefly traded flat after the latest poll and last traded at $1.3204, up 0.1 percent on the day on the day. That is far below the global session peak of $1.3318.

The euro last traded at 123.74 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day, but sharply below the global session high of 125.25 yen, according to Reuters data.