* Fears grow about political gridlock in Italy
* Euro at more than 6-week low vs dollar, 4-week low vs yen
* Yen falls on talk of new BoJ chief, resistance at 95 yen
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Feb 25 The euro fell to a more than
six-week low against the dollar in volatile trade on Monday on
worries about political gridlock in Italy that could threaten
the country's economic reforms and re-ignite the euro zone debt
crisis.
Conflicting early forecasts of the result of Italy's
election on Monday raised the spectre of deadlock in parliament.
The election's outcome holds the key to whether the current
reform program will continue uninterrupted in the euro zone's
third-largest economy.
"It's just a continuation of renewed political risk in
Italy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington.
None of the four main groups running in the Italian
parliamentary election is likely to win a majority in the
Senate, a projection for RAI state TV indicated on Monday.
Italy's centre-left coalition holds a slim lead over former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right bloc in the
election for the lower house of parliament, three TV projections
indicated on Monday.
The euro fell as low as $1.3077 on Reuters data, the
lowest since Jan. 10. It was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3096.
Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 120.88 yen
, the weakest since Jan. 25. It was last at 121.68,
down 1.2 percent.
The euro had earlier been sharply higher as a successful
Italian bond sale and hopes of a centre left government buoyed
the currency, but that dissipated when the exit polls emerged.
The euro could continue to lose ground if risk appetite
abates. U.S. President Barack Obama and Congress remain
deadlocked over how to prevent $85 billion in automatic
government spending cuts set to start taking effect on March 1.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent at 92.81 yen, after
earlier hitting its highest level in more than 33 months of
94.76 yen, according to Reuters data.
Japan's prime minister is likely to nominate an advocate of
aggressive monetary easing, Asian Development Bank President
Haruhiko Kuroda, as the next central bank governor to step up
his fight to finally rid the country of deflation.
Abe's repeated calls for more forceful central bank action
are largely behind the yen's nearly 20 percent loss in value
against the dollar since November.
"The news all but ensures that the BoJ will continue on an
expansionary path of monetary easing to help kickstart the
world's number three economy," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
"Consequently, the yen remains vulnerable to continued
losses across the board," he said.
Some analysts said the yen would remain on a weakening
trend, although the dollar would face resistance at the
psychologically important level of 95 yen.