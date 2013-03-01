PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 1 The dollar pared gains against the Japanese yen and briefly extended gains against the euro on Friday after U.S. data showed consumer spending rose in January as Americans spent more on services.
Savings provided a cushion after income recorded its biggest drop in 20 years.
The euro last traded at $1.3014, after briefly falling from where it was trading before the release of the data, at about $1.2998.
The dollar last traded at 92.72 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 92.78 before the release of the data.
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 31 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled criminal insider trading charges against a San Francisco-area man they said conducted illegal trades in Ross Stores Inc in a scheme that generated more than $8.2 million profit from 2009 to 2012.