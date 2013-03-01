NEW YORK, March 1 The euro fell on Friday to its
lowest level of the year versus the dollar as weak euro zone
data and interest rate differentials had investors favoring the
greenback's safety.
The euro fell as low as $1.2982, its lowest since
Dec. 11. It last traded at $1.2994, down 0.5 percent on the day.
Poor euro zone economic data, along with cooling inflation
and risks that political instability in Italy may push up
borrowing costs for struggling countries could pressure the
European Central Bank to lower interest rates in coming months.
Interest rate spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds
over their German counterparts gave
investors another reason to buy the dollar.
The euro also extended losses versus the yen and last traded
at 120.48 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day, according
to Reuters data.