* Dollar rallies as data contrasts with euro zone
* Some speculation of ECB rate cut pushes euro lower
* Rate differentials move in favor of United States
* Washington faces $85 billion in spending cuts
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 1 The euro fell to its lowest
level of the year against the dollar on Friday while the dollar
rose to a six-month high against a basket of currencies as weak
euro zone and Asian data contrasted with more healthy U.S.
economic gauges.
Speculation that the European Central Bank may take action
to curb economic deterioration gathered pace, with the euro
dropping below $1.30 for the first time since December as data
showed weakness in the European manufacturing sector while
growth in Asia cooled.
Poor euro zone data, along with cooling inflation and the
risk that political instability in Italy may push up borrowing
costs for struggling countries, could exert pressure on the ECB
to lower interest rates in coming months.
But, while economic data from Europe and China was
disappointing, there are clear signs of economic recovery in the
United States.
The pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing rose to its fastest
rate in over a year and a half in February while U.S. consumer
sentiment rose in February as Americans were more hopeful that
the jobs market will improve.
The dollar's status as a safe haven also worked in its favor
against the backdrop of sweeping U.S. spending cuts enacted on
Friday.
"We are living in an unusual world for foreign exchange,
where stronger data keeps talk of the end of quantitative easing
in 2013 alive, and helps the dollar, while any future weaker
data will lead to concerns on global growth that are helpful for
the dollar," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
"It is this asymmetry that over time obviously adds up to
create a positive dollar bias," he said.
The dollar index reached its highest level since late
August. It gained as the euro fell to a 2013 trough of
$1.2965, its lowest since Dec. 11. It last traded at $1.3014
, down 0.3 percent on the day.
The euro fell for a fourth straight week and at current
prices has lost about 1.5 percent of its value against the
dollar this week.
The U.S. government hurtled toward making deep spending cuts
that threaten to hinder the nation's economic recovery, after
Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on an alternative
deficit-reduction plan.
President Barack Obama heaped blame on Republicans for the
failure to break a stalemate to avert the automatic spending
cuts and warned that a "ripple effect" would start hurting the
middle class and the overall U.S. economy.
The International Monetary Fund warns that the cutbacks
could knock at least 0.5 percentage point off U.S. economic
growth this year and slow the global economy.
Interest rate spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds
over their German counterparts gave
investors another reason to buy the dollar. Some expect the
Federal Reserve to slow its asset purchase program, called
quantitative easing, later in the year as the U.S. labor market
shows signs of improvement.
In contrast, joblessness in the euro zone rose to an
all-time high while business surveys showed manufacturing
activity was sluggish in February.
DOLLAR REIGNS
"When you look across Europe, you see high unemployment,
barely any growth, apart from Germany, and rising debt levels,"
said Howard Jones, advisor at money mangers RMG Wealth
Management. "What Europe needs is growth, easier monetary
conditions and a weaker currency."
"The U.S. data in comparison is much better than Europe and
to us, the dollar is a buy. We expect the euro to ease towards
the mid-$1.20s in the next two months."
The dollar rose to a 2-1/2-year high against sterling
after a shock contraction in manufacturing in February
raised expectations that the Bank of England could announce
fresh monetary easing as early as next week.
Against the yen, the dollar last traded at 93.54 yen,
up 1.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
Expectation of aggressive monetary policy action from the
Bank of Japan has caused the dollar to notch impressive gains
against the yen since late last year.
The dollar has risen nearly 7.9 percent against the yen so
far in 2013, making it one of the strongest performing currency
pairs of the year.