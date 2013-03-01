* U.S. economy not seen bitten by sequestration in short
term
* Dollar rallies as data contrasts with euro zone
* Some speculation of ECB rate cut pushes euro lower
* Rate differentials move in favor of United States
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 1 The wide-ranging U.S. spending
cuts that automatically kicked in on Friday and threatened to
dampen economic growth did little to diminish a U.S. dollar
rally which was aided by upbeat economic data.
The euro sank to a 2-1/2-month low before quickly rebounding
while increased speculation the new leadership of the Bank of
Japan will move quickly to loosen monetary policy sent the yen
reeling.
Sterling collapsed to a fresh 2-1/2-year nadir on
disappointing economic data, briefly dropping below the $1.50
level.
The U.S. government hurtled toward making deep spending cuts
that threaten to hinder the nation's economic recovery, after
Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on an alternative
deficit-reduction plan.
"The market is not paying much attention to the
sequestration because the buzz is the economic impact is not
going to be that strong, certainly not in the short term," said
Steven Englander, global head of G10 currency strategy at
CitiFX.
Speculation that the European Central Bank may take action
to curb economic deterioration gathered pace, with the euro
dropping below $1.30 for the first time since December as data
showed weakness in the European manufacturing sector while
growth in Asia cooled.
Poor euro zone data, along with cooling inflation and the
risk that political instability in Italy may push up borrowing
costs for struggling countries, could exert pressure on the ECB
to lower interest rates in coming months.
In late New York trade, one euro bought $1.3021, off
0.27 percent against the greenback, closing out its fourth
consecutive week of losses. Earlier the euro hit a low of
$1.2965, its worst point since early December.
The U.S. dollar surged more than 1 percent in value to 93.56
yen, its best one day gain in three weeks.
Disparate factors played to the greenback's favor on Friday,
including a positive contrast of U.S. economic data against weak
reports from the euro zone and Asia. This all combined to help
lift the U.S. dollar index to a six-month high against a
basket of currencies.
Factory activity in China cooled in February to a five-month
low while British manufacturing shrank
unexpectedly last month. In the last quarter of 2012, a plunge
in factory output contributed to a drop in economic activity and
put Britain within sight of its third recession since the 2008
crisis.
"The pound got massacred by the data being terrible," said
Englander.
Sterling fell 0.84 percent to $1.5032.
DOLLAR REIGNS
The pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing rose to its fastest
rate in over a year and a half in February while U.S. consumer
sentiment rose in February as Americans were more hopeful that
the jobs market will improve.
The dollar's status as a safe haven also worked in its favor
against the backdrop of sweeping U.S. spending cuts enacted on
Friday. The International Monetary Fund has warned that the
cutbacks could knock at least 0.5 percentage point off U.S.
economic growth this year and slow the global economy.
"We are living in an unusual world for foreign exchange,
where stronger data keeps talk of the end of quantitative easing
in 2013 alive, and helps the dollar, while any future weaker
data will lead to concerns on global growth that are helpful for
the dollar," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
"It is this asymmetry that over time obviously adds up to
create a positive dollar bias," he said.
Interest rate spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds
over their German counterparts gave
investors another reason to buy the dollar. Some expect the
Federal Reserve to slow its asset purchase program, called
quantitative easing, later in the year as the U.S. labor market
shows signs of improvement.
In contrast, joblessness in the euro zone rose to an
all-time high while business surveys showed manufacturing
activity was sluggish in February.
"When you look across Europe, you see high unemployment,
barely any growth, apart from Germany, and rising debt levels,"
said Howard Jones, advisor at money mangers RMG Wealth
Management. "What Europe needs is growth, easier monetary
conditions and a weaker currency."
"The U.S. data in comparison is much better than Europe and
to us, the dollar is a buy. We expect the euro to ease towards
the mid-$1.20s in the next two months."