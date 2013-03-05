* U.S. stock record and economic data help dollar
* Investors still wary of ECB, Italian political situation
* Yen strengthens after BoJ confirmation hearings
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 5 The euro rose for a second
straight day against the dollar while commodity currencies such
as the Australian and New Zealand dollars gained on Tuesday, as
risk sentiment improved after a major U.S. stock index surged to
all-time highs.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average hit a record, blowing past lifetime peaks last seen in
October 2007, when the world was heading toward the financial
crisis. (.N)
"Clearly, the biggest story of the day was the Dow hitting a
record high so that has lifted some of these riskier currencies
against the dollar," said Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD
Securities in Toronto.
But the Dow's impact on the currency market was not as
strong as many had expected, Moore said, and he doesn't expect
risk sentiment to continue driving currencies. "We have moved
away from that risk dynamic a few weeks ago and I still think
domestic developments would continue to drive currencies going
forward."
Investors tend to buy riskier currencies such as the euro
and Australian dollar in times of increased appetite for risk.
Further lifting the mood in financial markets was a report
showing that the pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector
last month accelerated to its fastest rate in a year, helped by
a pick-up in new orders and demand for exports. [ID:nL1N0BWC1Y)
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3047, near the
day's high of $1.3075. The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were also higher, up 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent
against the greenback to US$1.0255 and US$0.8319, respectively.
The euro earlier climbed to a session high after a euro zone
composite PMI survey came in at 47.9, marginally better than the
preliminary reading of 47.3. Euro zone retail
sales data also beat expectations and provided a slight boost to
the single currency.
The euro zone PMI remained well below the 50 mark dividing
growth from contraction, however, and dipped from the previous
month.
Early gains were capped as investors weighed the chances the
European Central Banks will cut interest rates this week. And as
the currency bloc's economy continues to falter despite
Tuesday's data, there is the possibility the ECB will ease
policy in the coming months if not this week.
"Even if the ECB does not surprise already dovish
expectations, we still have the risk of further deterioration in
data bringing forward bets of further cuts as soon as April."
said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi
in London.
The euro has also been hurt by political concerns in Italy.
Last week's election left no group with a working majority in
parliament and that meant Italy could be inching closer towards
another election within months.
Marinov said investor uncertainty about Italy could escalate
if there is no government in place before the end of the month,
adding he expected the euro to target $1.28.
Some US$4.01 billion in euros changed hands on the Reuters
Dealing platform.
YEN RISES
The yen was up against the dollar after confirmation
hearings of the government's nominees for two Bank of Japan
deputy governor posts, which had been widely expected by the
market.
Analysts said the dollar's early drop against the yen was
mostly a reflection of market positioning as traders were
probably long dollar/yen going into Tuesday's confirmation
hearings.
The Japanese government has signal led it wants the BOJ to
pursue aggressive monetary easing to stimulate the economy, a
stance that has weighed heavily on the yen since November. But
investors are now waiting for actual policy action after such
aggressive easing rhetoric for the dollar.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 93.35 yen, falling
for a second straight day.
Some strategists, however, said the dollar's uptrend
against the yen remained intact and dips would provide a good
chance to buy the pair.
"Overall, we continue to view near-term pull-backs into the
91.80 yen area as providing buying opportunities," analysts at
Morgan Stanley said in a note.
Some US$2.2 billion in yen changed hands on the Reuters
trading platform.