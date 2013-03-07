Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 7 The euro climbed to a session peak against the dollar on Thursday as the European Central Bank gave no hints about monetary policy easing in the months ahead after leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged.
The euro was last up 0.7 percent at $1.3062.
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.