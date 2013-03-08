* Dollar/yen hits highest level since August 2009
* Euro falls to three-month low against the dollar
* U.S. jobs data well above expectations
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar rallied to a fresh
3-1/2-year high against the yen and a three-month high against
the euro on Friday, buoyed by a report showing U.S. employers
stepped up hiring in February, pushing the unemployment rate to
a four-year low.
The report, suggesting the economy has developed enough
momentum to withstand the blow from higher taxes and deep
government spending cuts, fueled speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will tone down its ultra-loose monetary policy
sooner than anticipated. .
Non-farm payrolls surged in February, with employers adding
236,000 jobs, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday. That
reading handily beat economists' expectations for a gain of
160,000 jobs. The jobless rate fell in February to 7.7 percent -
the lowest since December 2008 - from 7.9 percent in January.
The euro fell against the dollar, erasing gains from
Thursday when European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi
gave less dovish policy signals than expected.
"The prospect that this data, at the very margin, brings
forward (the) prospective end of QE will turn this into a
broader U.S. dollar-positive event," said Alan Ruskin, head of
G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Against the yen, the dollar climbed as high as 96.54 yen
, the highest level since August 2009. It was last at
96.14 yen, up 1.4 percent, its biggest one-day gain since Feb.
11.
Some US$3.7 billion in yen changed hands, using Reuters
Dealing.
The yen seems likely to remain under pressure as investors,
looking past the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to hold policy
steady on Thursday at its April meeting, expect new officials
to take aggressive action to beat deflation.
If the BOJ expands its stimulus program next month, that
could open the way for a test of 100 yen, said Ronald Ip,
director of wealth solutions group for HSBC Global Markets, in
London.
Traders reported a four-week dollar/yen put transaction in
the options market, giving the buyer the right to sell the
dollar at 100 yen in four weeks' time.
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS In London, said any
pullback in the dollar, especially against the yen, could be a
good buying opportunity.
EURO STEADIES
The euro rose 0.5 percent against the yen to 124.83 yen
, with the session peak at 125.95 yen, the highest
level since Feb. 13.
It fell against the dollar on Friday, a day after the ECB
president gave no indication that he would cut interest rates
further in the euro zone. The euro was last down 0.9 percent at
$1.2985 with the session low of $1.2955, the lowest since
Dec. 11, using Reuters data.
Some US$2.8 billion in euros changed hands, using Reuters
Dealing.
Investors' expectations of future rate cuts, however,
remained a focal point, reinforced by comments from
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, who said the
ECB should lower rates.
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients that the
downward revision of euro-zone growth forecasts and the
below-target inflation forecast continued to provide the ECB
with flexibility for future action on interest rates.
They said any rebound in the euro against the dollar was an
opportunity to sell for an eventual decline toward $1.27/1.28.