By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, March 11 The dollar held near a
3-1/2-year high against the yen and was little changed against
the euro on Monday after last week's stronger-than-expected U.S.
jobs growth fueled speculation the Federal Reserve could back
off its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than anticipated.
The possibility that the Fed could rein in stimulus measures
after the government on Friday reported surprisingly strong job
gains in February and a fall in the jobless rate to a four-year
low is likely to keep the dollar buoyant for now.
The dollar was little changed on the day against a basket
major currencies at 82.696, not far from the seven-month
high of 82.924 hit on Friday. Having risen 4.8 percent since a
low hit in early February, the index is seen on course to test
its July 2012 peak of 84.10.
"Upcoming economic data or commentary from Fed officials
that reinforce the notion of an earlier-than-expected exit from
quantitative easing should continue to be broadly supportive of
the U.S. dollar," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Some strategists, however, said market reaction to the jobs
data might have been overdone and the dollar could see some
consolidation around these levels.
"It is hard to glean anything too conclusive from the
numbers, and Friday's (dollar) move looks like a slight over
reaction," analysts at Lloyds said in a note.
"So while we would not be aggressive dollar sellers, we
would look for a correction to dollar strength from here, and 83
on the dollar index is likely to prove difficult to break."
The Fed, at its last policy meeting in late January, had
left in place its $85 billion bond-buying stimulus program and
had repeated a pledge to keep purchasing securities until the
outlook for employment "improves substantially."
The dollar on Monday was up 0.1 percent against the yen, to
96.13 yen, not far from Friday's high of 96.60 yen, which
was its highest level since Aug. 12, 2009.
Against the dollar, the euro was little changed at $1.3010
, having hit a three-month low of $1.2955 on Friday.
Traders said buyers could emerge on dips around $1.2950, which
could act as near-term support.
Data released on Friday showed speculators boosted their
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the
highest in more than seven months.
Strategists said while the Fed's next policy step could be
to scale back its stimulus, the world's other major central
banks could ease policy further.
The Bank of Japan is perceived to be seeking a "new
dimension" of easing under a new governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, who
is expected to be appointed this month.
Many in the market expect the BoJ to ease aggressively at
Kuroda's first policy meeting on April 3-4 as he promised to
move quickly to implement fresh monetary stimulus on Monday,
which could lead to further yen weakness.
While the European Central Bank is a bit more cautious about
further easing, the head of the International Monetary Fund,
Christine Lagarde, said on Friday the ECB should lower rates.
"For the ECB, markets are speculating more aggressive
easing, which is in contrast with expectation to what is
happening in the Fed, and that is inherently negative for
euro/dollar," Marinov said.
Analysts said the euro was also likely to trend lower
against the dollar because of growing worries about peripheral
countries of the euro zone and political concerns about Italy.
Ratings agency Fitch added to Italy's mounting problems on
Friday by cutting its credit rating due to the political
uncertainty, deep recession and rising debt.