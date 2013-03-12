* Yen rises vs dollar for 1st time in a week, but weakness to resume

* Hints of early BOJ easing prompted earlier yen selling

* Near-term risk reversals flip to yen calls

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, March 12 The yen rose against the dollar for the first time in a week on Tuesday, rebounding from a 3-1/2-year low, as long-term investors and hedge funds took profits on large bets initiated recently against the Japanese currency.

But speculation the Bank of Japan could embark on more aggressive monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought is likely to check any sharp rebound in the yen, traders said.

The speculation was triggered by a report in the Nikkei business daily that the government's nominee for Bank of Japan governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, hinted he may launch new monetary easing steps soon after he takes office next week, rather than wait for his first policy meeting on April 3-4.

"The report underscored the heightened sense of urgency for the next governor and a team of two new top deputies to act aggressively to shore up Japan's struggling economy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"However, subsequent profit-taking helped the yen recover from its lows."

The dollar was down 0.3 percent on the day at 95.95 yen , with bids cited below 95.50 and stop-loss sell orders at 95.40. The dollar had climbed to 96.71 yen, its highest since August 2009, in Asian trade.

In the options market, near-term risk reversals, which measure relative demand for put and call options, flipped towards yen calls, or bets the yen will rise further, from puts, or bets it would weaken. This gave the yen some support, traders said, and cited profit-taking on long dollar positions.

Ned Rumpeltin, G10 currency strategist at Standard Chartered, said Japanese exporters could repatriate their dollar earnings just before the Japanese financial year ends on March 31 and could see dollar/yen come under some pressure in the near term.

But any pullback in the dollar could present a fresh buying opportunity to investors looking to add positions in favour of the greenback given an improving U.S. outlook just as other developed economies, including Britain, the euro zone and Japan are either struggling with recession or deflation.

"We have this theme of a better dollar that is being recognised across the board," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, slipped 0.1 percent on the day to 82.503. It hit a seven-month high of 82.924 on Friday.

The moves came against a backdrop of optimism on the U.S. economy, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index, hit its lowest since February 2007.

The stock market gains and above-forecast U.S. jobs growth revealed in data on Friday lifted yields on U.S. Treasuries, which tend to have strong positive correlation with dollar/yen as higher yields are thought to attract more bond investments.

Spreads between two-year U.S. Treasuries and their German counterparts have also risen since the end of January, underpinning demand for the dollar and keeping the euro under pressure.

The single currency was last little changed at $1.3052, holding above Friday's three-month low of $1.2955. Traders reported option expiries at $1.3000 which would keep the currency tied around those levels.

The euro is seen vulnerable to more selling as the austerity-hit euro zone's economy is expected to face an uphill battle to recover from recession. Rabobank's Foley said she expected the euro to slip to $1.28 in three months' time.

Against the yen, the euro traded 0.3 percent lower on the day at 125.17 yen, and below a 34-month high of 127.71 reached last month.