* Yen rises vs dollar for 1st time in a week
* Hints of early BOJ easing prompted earlier yen selling
* Near-term risk reversals flip to yen calls
* PIMCO sees 100-105 dollar/yen over next three months
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 12 The yen appreciated against
the dollar for the first time in a week on Tuesday, bouncing
from a 3-1/2-year low, as short- and long-term investors booked
profits on recent large bets made against the Japanese currency.
The yen's strength, however, should prove to be transitory
given expectations that the Bank of Japan could embark on more
aggressive monetary stimulus to boost its economy sooner than
previously thought.
Bank of Japan policymakers are more open to adopting the
unorthodox policy options of the expected next governor than
previously thought, minutes show, suggesting the central bank
can push through bolder stimulus promptly.
"The dollar should continue to appreciate against the yen
and the minutes overnight showed the BoJ is having a very lively
debate about stimulus, with lots of options on the table," said
Ben Emons, senior vice president/global portfolio manager, at
Newport Beach, California-based PIMCO, which had $2 trillion in
assets as of Dec. 31.
"As an investor, I believe they will choose to buy more
Japanese government bonds that have longer maturities," he said.
Buying bonds is tantamount to printing money and therefore
would dilute the value of the yen.
Speculation of swift BoJ action was also triggered by a
report in the Nikkei business daily that the government's
nominee for Bank of Japan governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, hinted he
may launch new monetary easing steps soon after he takes office
next week, rather than wait for his first policy meeting on
April 3-4.
Emons, who oversees $70 billion in global assets and also
oversees PIMCO's Forex ETF fund, said dollar/yen should reach
100 to 105 over the next three months.
"But, it could drop as low as 92 if the BoJ disappoints by
not being as aggressive as the market is expecting," he said.
The dollar last traded at 95.94 yen, down 0.3 percent
on the day, with bids cited below 95.50 and stop-loss sell
orders at 95.40. The dollar had climbed to 96.71 yen, its
highest since August 2009, in Asian trade.
The dollar has gained smartly against the yen since late
last year and is about 10.6 percent higher so far this year, by
far one of the strongest performances in the foreign exchange
market.
In the options market, near-term risk reversals,
which measure relative demand for put and call options, flipped
towards yen calls, or bets the yen will rise further, from puts,
or bets it would weaken. This gave the yen some support, traders
said, and cited profit-taking on long dollar positions.
"It looks like that the option market is not at all
convinced that we will imminently see a second leg of yen
weakness," Olivier Korber, FX derivatives strategist at Societe
Generale in Paris.
Indeed, dollar/yen has 100 in its sights.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other currencies, edged up 0.1 percent on
the day to 82.634. It hit a seven-month high of 82.924 on
Friday.
CENTRAL BANK POLICY EYED
Any pullback in the dollar could present a fresh buying
opportunity to investors looking to add positions in favor of
the greenback given an improving U.S. outlook just as other
developed economies, including Britain, the euro zone and Japan
are either struggling with recession or deflation.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3018, holding above
Friday's three-month low of $1.2955. Traders reported option
expiries at $1.3000 which would keep the currency tied around
those levels.
"The market has not fully taken the idea of a European
Central Bank rate cut off the table," PIMCO's Emons said.
"There is still a big difference in interest rates and
lending rates and with the ECB last week revising its inflation
forecast downward, that gives it room to start working on a rate
cut, which I expect to happen by the second quarter or third
quarter," he said.
The euro is vulnerable to more selling, with the
austerity-hit euro zone's economy expected to face an uphill
battle to recover from recession.
"The euro should remain contained to a range of $1.30 to
$1.40 over the next three to six months, but it should mostly
stay on the weaker side at $1.30 or slightly below," Emons said.
Against the yen, the euro traded 0.6 percent lower on the
day at 124.88 yen, below a 34-month high of 127.71
reached last month, according to Reuters data.