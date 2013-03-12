* Yen rises vs dollar for 1st time in a week
* BOJ policymakers are more open to adopting the unorthodox
policy
* Near-term risk reversals flip to yen calls
* PIMCO sees 100-105 dollar/yen over next three months
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 12 The yen rose against the
dollar for the first time in a week on Tuesday, rebounding from
a 3-1/2-year low, as short and long-term investors opted to book
profits on recent large bets made against the Japanese currency.
The yen's strength, however, should prove to be transitory
given expectations that the Bank of Japan will embark on more
aggressive monetary stimulus to boost its economy sooner than
previously anticipated.
Bank of Japan policymakers are becoming more open to
adopting the unorthodox policy options of the man expected to be
the next BOJ governor, meeting minutes show, suggesting the
central bank can push through bolder stimulus promptly.
The ideas included cutting the 0.1 percent floor the BoJ
sets on money market rates, targeting longer-dated government
bonds and boosting purchases of risk assets, the minutes show.
"The dollar should continue to appreciate against the yen
and the minutes overnight showed the BoJ is having a very lively
debate about stimulus, with lots of options on the table," said
Ben Emons, senior vice president/global portfolio manager, at
Newport Beach, California-based PIMCO, which had $2 trillion in
assets as of Dec. 31.
"As an investor, I believe they will choose to buy more
Japanese government bonds that have longer maturities," he said.
Buying bonds is tantamount to printing money and therefore
would dilute the value of the yen.
Speculation of swift BoJ action was also triggered by a
report in the Nikkei business daily reported that the
government's nominee for Bank of Japan governor, Haruhiko
Kuroda, hinted he may launch new monetary easing steps soon
after he takes office next week, rather than wait for his first
policy meeting on April 3-4.
Emons, who oversees $70 billion in global assets and also
oversees PIMCO's Forex ETF fund, said dollar/yen should reach
100 to 105 over the next three months.
"But, it could drop as low as 92 if the BoJ disappoints by
not being as aggressive as the market is expecting," he said.
The dollar last traded at 96.04 yen, down 0.2 percent
on the day after earlier rising to 96.71 yen, its highest
since August 2009, in Asian trade.
Expectations of forceful action from the BoJ have caused the
dollar to gain smartly against the yen since late 2012. The
greenback is about 10.7 percent higher so far this year, by far
one of the strongest performances in the foreign exchange
market.
In the options market, near-term risk reversals,
which measure relative demand for put and call options, flipped
towards yen calls, or bets the yen will rise further, from puts,
or bets it would weaken. This gave the yen some support, traders
said, and cited profit-taking on long dollar positions.
"It looks like that the option market is not at all
convinced that we will imminently see a second leg of yen
weakness," Olivier Korber, FX derivatives strategist at Societe
Generale in Paris.
Nevertheless, dollar/yen has 100 in its sights.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other currencies, was nearly unchanged at
82.594. It hit a seven-month high of 82.924 on Friday after the
release of data that showed above-forecast U.S. jobs growth.
The jobs data lifted yields on U.S. Treasuries, which tend
to have strong positive correlation with dollar/yen as higher
yields are thought to attract more bond investments.
CENTRAL BANK POLICY EYED
Any pullback in the dollar could present a fresh buying
opportunity to investors looking to add positions in favor of
the greenback given an improving U.S. outlook just as other
developed economies, including Britain, the euro zone and Japan
are either struggling with recession or deflation.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3034, holding above
Friday's three-month low of $1.2955. Traders reported option
expiries at $1.3000 which would keep the currency tied around
those levels.
"The market has not fully taken the idea of a European
Central Bank rate cut off the table," PIMCO's Emons said.
"There is still a big difference in interest rates and
lending rates and with the ECB last week revising its inflation
forecast downward, that gives it room to start working on a rate
cut, which I expect to happen by the second quarter or third
quarter," he said.
The euro is vulnerable to more selling, with the
austerity-hit euro zone's economy expected to face an uphill
battle to recover from recession.
"The euro should remain contained to a range of $1.30 to
$1.40 over the next three to six months, but it should mostly
stay on the weaker side at $1.30 or slightly below," Emons said.
Against the yen, the euro traded 0.3 percent lower on the
day at 125.18 yen, below a 34-month high of 127.69
reached last month, according to Reuters data.