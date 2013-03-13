* U.S. retail sales post largest rise since September
* U.S. economy outperforms, boosting dollar sentiment
* Euro hurt by higher Italian bond yields after auction
* RBNZ keeps rates steady, says won't raise rates this year
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar climbed to a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies and a
three-month peak against the euro on Wednesday as robust U.S.
retail sales data bolstered prospects for the world's largest
economy.
The greenback has risen nearly 4 percent against a currency
basket and about 1.8 percent versus the euro so far this year.
It has outperformed most major currencies in 2013.
The U.S. retail sales data was the latest evidence that the
economy is firing on almost all cylinders. The Commerce
Department said February retail sales increased 1.1 percent, the
largest monthly rise since September.
"The growing dichotomy between the ever-improving U.S.
economic picture and the moribund conditions in the euro zone
has finally pushed the euro through the $1.2950 key support
level against the dollar," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The dollar index rose to 83.055, its highest since
Aug. 3, before pulling back slightly to trade at 82.849, up 0.3
percent on the day.
Broad dollar strength pushed the euro down 0.5
percent on the day to $1.2966. The single currency had earlier
hit a session low of $1.2922, the weakest since Dec. 10. It was
the second straight losing day for the euro.
Trading volume surged, with $5.34 billion in euros changing
hands on Reuters Dealing, compared with a daily average of $4.13
billion over the past five days.
The euro also came under pressure as an Italian debt auction
drew weaker demand than previous sales, pushing borrowing costs
higher on the country's political uncertainty.
Against the yen, the euro was down 0.5 percent at
124.61 yen.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 96.07 yen,
recouping most losses after the strong U.S. retail sales data.
The U.S. currency was also not far away from the 3-1/2-year peak
of 96.71 yen set on Tuesday, which brought its year-to-date
gains to more than 10 percent.
Analysts said yen weakness was firmly intact and the
currency would continue to trend lower after Haruhiko Kuroda, a
dovish former finance ministry official and so-called currency
czar, takes over as the Bank of Japan's next chief.
Kuroda, whose nomination along with Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi
Nakaso as deputy governors, is expected to be approved by
Japan's parliament later this week.
All have vowed to pursue radical measures to lift Japan's
inflation rate to 2 percent - something that has not happened
for nearly two decades.
But in a telling sign that the relentless selling pressure
on the yen since last November may be easing, risk reversals, or
put and call options, flipped toward yen calls, or bets that the
currency will gain.
The one-month risk reversal was traded at 0.1
vols in favor of yen calls, flipping from around 0.5 in favor of
yen puts just last week. The three-month risk
reversal and the one-year were also showing a
bias for yen strength.
"It dovetails well with our view that 'Abenomics' is now
largely discounted and the short yen story is well known and now
a crowded trade," said Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Simply put, this is an early sign that the yen shorts may
be getting nervous."
Abenomics refers to policies of Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, who favors an aggressive easing policy to lift the
country from deflation.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand late on Wednesday kept its
official cash rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, citing an uneven
domestic recovery. The bank said it did not expect to raise
interest rates this year.
RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler, meanwhile, said the New
Zealand dollar was overvalued, which has undermined
profitability in the export and import-competing industries.
The New Zealand dollar fell in the immediate aftermath of
the RBNZ statement, falling to session lows at US$0.8196.
It was last at US$0.8205, up 0.8 percent on the day.