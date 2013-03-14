* Dollar retreats from 7-month peak, sentiment still
positive
* Strong U.S. data contrasts with weak euro zone numbers
* Swiss franc, Norway crown fall after policy decisions
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar fell from a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as
some traders bet it may have rallied too quickly recently on
optimism about the U.S. economy.
The dollar also came off a three-month peak against the euro
and surrendered most gains versus the yen, but analysts say the
outlook for the U.S. currency remains bright on expectations the
U.S. economy is outperforming its major counterparts.
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week,
while the current account deficit narrowed in the fourth
quarter, government data showed on Thursday. Other reports over
the past week highlighted improvement in the U.S. labor market
and consumer spending.
"We're at a point right now where we're going to need some
significantly positive news to help the dollar post its next leg
higher," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange, Washington.
"We're going to need confirmation from upcoming U.S.
economic data that the optimism surrounding the U.S. recovery is
justified."
The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback
versus a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 82.748
. It had earlier risen as high as 83.166 on Reuters data,
the highest since Aug. 3.
An improving U.S. economic picture has revived talk that the
Federal Reserve might pare back monetary easing measures towards
the end of this year. Some analysts said rising 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields could signal further dollar gains.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2976, rebounding from
a session low of $1.2910, the weakest since Dec. 10. Support
lies around $1.2876, the 50 percent retracement of the euro's
rise from July to February.
Contrasting with a positive U.S. growth outlook, euro zone
employment fell 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2012,
data showed on Thursday, intensifying concerns about the
region's economic outlook. Data on Wednesday showed a
bigger-than-expected drop in euro zone factory output in January
"Weak euro zone industrial production and employment data
contrasts with stronger U.S. employment and retail sales figures
which is driving interest rate expectations in favour of the
dollar over the euro," said Adam Myers, senior currency
strategist at Credit Agricole.
Credit Agricole forecasts the euro would fall to $1.27 by
the end of June, though Myers said there was a risk it could
fall further. Demand from central banks to diversify their
dollar holdings into euros could temper euro falls, however.
Political uncertainty in Italy and a likely bailout for
Cyprus also kept the euro under pressure. Investors also focused
on a EU summit that will discuss budget policies, with signs
that France, Spain and Portugal could be given more time to meet
their deficit goals as long as they maintain a debt-cutting
trend.
The dollar also rose to a six-month peak against the Swiss
franc and the Norwegian crown after central bank
policy decisions and accompanying comments in Switzerland and
Norway pushed those currencies lower.
The Swiss franc fell to 0.9567 per dollar, its lowest since
early September, after the Swiss National Bank said it stood
ready to take more monetary easing measures if needed. It also
said the currency was still too high and that it would enforce
the 1.20 franc per euro limit with "utmost determination". The
dollar later erased gains and was last at 0.9502, down 0.2
percent.
Norway's crown hit a low of 5.8250, also its strongest since
early September after the Norges Bank said its key policy rate
would be kept low for longer than market participants had
expected.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 96.21 yen.
Expectations of aggressive policy easing from the Bank of Japan
are expected to underpin the dollar, with many traders looking
for a retest of the 3 1/2-year high of 96.71 yen hit on Tuesday.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to 124.81 yen but was
still some way from the 34-month peak around 127.70 set last
month.