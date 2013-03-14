* Dollar retreats from 7-month peak, sentiment positive
* Strong U.S. data contrasts with weak euro zone numbers
* Technicals point to key euro/dollar and dollar/yen levels
* Swiss franc, Norway crown fall after policy decisions
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar dropped from a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as
investors opted to book profits on concerns it may have rallied
too quickly recently due to optimism about the U.S. economy.
While the dollar fell from a three-month peak against the
euro and retreated from a 3-1/2-year high versus the yen hit
earlier in the week, analysts say the outlook for the U.S.
currency remains bright on expectations the U.S. economy is
outperforming its major counterparts.
Indeed, the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits dropped for a third straight week last
week, the latest indication the labor market recovery was
gaining traction.
Other reports over the past week highlighted improvement in
the U.S. labor market and consumer spending. The state of the
jobs market is key to U.S. Federal Reserve policy. Should this
sector continue to show marked strength the Fed may reconsider
its bond buying program, called quantitative easing.
The Fed's bond buying is tantamount to printing money and
therefore dilutes the dollar's value.
"Euro/dollar is eyeing the 200-day moving average at $1.2867
as the next downside target after yesterday's clean break below
congestive support at $1.3000," said George Davis, chief
technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"As the 200-day moving average is often used as a guide for
long-term trend direction, a daily close below this level would
suggest that bullish sentiment is eroding and introduce downside
risks from a longer-term perspective," he said.
The euro last traded at $1.3018, up 0.5 percent on
the day, rebounding from a session low of $1.2910, the weakest
since Dec. 10. Support lies around $1.2876, the 50 percent
retracement of the euro's rise from July to February.
Davis said a close above the $1.3089 level is required in
order to trigger a euro/dollar retracement phase, but the recent
bearish medium-term trend reversal below $1.3213 suggests that
valuation-driven retracements toward $1.3259 and $1.3331 will
attract renewed selling interest.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback
versus a basket of currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 82.558
. It had earlier risen as high as 83.166 on Reuters data,
the highest since Aug. 3.
Contrasting with a positive U.S. growth outlook, euro zone
employment fell 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2012,
data showed on Thursday, intensifying concerns about the
region's economic outlook. Data on Wednesday showed a
bigger-than-expected drop in euro zone factory output in January
"We're at a point right now where we're going to need some
significantly positive news to help the dollar post its next leg
higher," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange, Washington.
"We're going to need confirmation from upcoming U.S.
economic data that the optimism surrounding the U.S. recovery is
justified."
Political uncertainty in Italy and a likely bailout for
Cyprus also kept the euro under pressure. Investors also focused
on a EU summit that will discuss budget policies, with signs
that France, Spain and Portugal could be given more time to meet
their deficit goals as long as they maintain a debt-cutting
trend.
DOLLAR SLIPS VERSUS YEN
The dollar last traded at 95.86 yen, down 0.2 percent
one the day. Expectations of aggressive policy easing from the
Bank of Japan are expected to underpin the dollar, with many
traders looking for a retest of the 3 1/2-year high of 96.71 yen
hit on Tuesday.
RBC's Davis said the sharp uptrend that has driven
dollar/yen higher since last October remains in place.
"Although valuations have moved to overbought levels yet
again and increase the scope for a correction, a return back
below support at 94.97 yen will be required at a minimum in
order to suggest that a retracement is at hand," he said.
"The broader uptrend that is in place suggests that
valuation-driven pullbacks to 93.72 yen and 92.58 yen should
attract renewed buying interest," he said.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to 124.72 yen, still
some way from the 34-month peak around 127.70 set last month.
Meanwhile, the dollar rose to a six-month peak against the
Swiss franc and the Norwegian crown after central
bank policy decisions and accompanying comments in Switzerland
and Norway pushed those currencies lower.