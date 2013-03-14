* Dollar retreats from 7-month peak, sentiment positive
* Strong U.S. data contrasts with weak euro zone numbers
* Investors focus on EU summit
* Swiss franc, Norway crown fall after policy decisions
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar slipped from a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as
investors opted to take a pause after its recent sharp and swift
rally even as U.S. economic data continued to show signs of
strength.
While the dollar fell from a three-month peak against the
euro, analysts say the outlook for the U.S. currency remains
bright on expectations the U.S. economy is outperforming its
major counterparts.
Indeed, the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits dropped for a third straight week last
week, the latest indication the labor market recovery was
gaining traction.
Other reports over the past week highlighted improvement in
the U.S. labor market and consumer spending. The state of the
jobs market is key to U.S. Federal Reserve policy. Should this
sector continue to show marked strength the Fed may reconsider
its bond buying program, called quantitative easing.
The Fed's bond buying is tantamount to printing money and
therefore dilutes the dollar's value.
Dismal data out of the euro zone, meanwhile, should sustain
the European Central Bank's dovish side. The ECB is likely to
keep monetary policy accommodative or perhaps lower interest
rates in the months ahead.
Contrasting with a positive U.S. growth outlook, euro zone
employment fell 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2012,
data showed on Thursday, intensifying concerns about the
region's economic outlook. Data on Wednesday showed a
bigger-than-expected drop in euro zone factory output in January
The euro last traded at $1.3004, up 0.3 percent on
the day, rebounding from a session low of $1.2910, the weakest
since Dec. 10. Support lies around $1.2876, the 50 percent
retracement of the euro's rise from July to February.
The foreign exchange markets are now under the influence of
a trilogy of themes: the American economic revival, diverging
monetary policy expectations and the unfinished euro area
crisis, according to Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at
Societe Generale in New York.
"Those themes all point in the same direction: a stronger
dollar," he said.
Nevertheless, the dollar index, which measures the value of
the greenback versus a basket of currencies, fell 0.4 percent to
82.578. It had earlier risen as high as 83.166 on Reuters
data, the highest since Aug. 3.
"Dollar strength is now far less dependent on risk
conditions; the U.S. economic outperformance and the fears of a
not-too-distant Fed exit imply that the dollar is no longer a
funding currency of choice in the carry trade. The exit debate
will heat up in the second half," Galy said.
"For now, we fear that another euro area shockwave will hit
the euro, as dysfunctional politics and procrastination over
reform resurface," he said.
Political uncertainty in Italy and a likely bailout for
Cyprus should keep the euro under pressure.
Investors also focused on a EU summit that will discuss
budget policies, with signs that France, Spain and Portugal
could be given more time to meet their deficit goals as long as
they maintain a debt-cutting trend.
The two-day summit will give EU leaders a chance to discuss
budget policies, with signs that France, Spain and Portugal
could be given more time to meet their deficit goals as long as
they maintain a debt-cutting trend.
DOLLAR STEADY VERSUS YEN
The dollar last traded at 96.08 yen, flat on the day,
but expectations of aggressive policy easing from the Bank of
Japan are expected to underpin the dollar, with many traders
looking for a retest of the 3-1/2-year high of 96.71 yen hit on
Tuesday.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 124.98 yen, still
some way from the 34-month peak around 127.70 set last month.
Meanwhile, the dollar rose to a six-month peak against the
Swiss franc and the Norwegian crown after central
bank policy decisions and accompanying comments in Switzerland
and Norway pushed those currencies lower.
"CHF is now the enigma currency of non choice - very few want
to have anything to do with it," said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.
"The risk reward in other G10 currencies look more
attractive that a SNB backstopped supported currency," he said.