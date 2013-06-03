* Euro rises after PMI data proves encouraging
* Dollar falters vs yen on shaky equities
* ECB rate decision on Thursday in focus
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar was mostly weaker on
Monday, as investors pared back bets and consolidated last
month's steep gains on the greenback ahead of a slew of key U.S.
economic data this week, including the widely anticipated
non-farm payrolls report.
The outlook for the dollar remained upbeat, however, helped
by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce
its $85-billion-per-month stimulus program that has pressured
the U.S. currency since it was launched in the midst of the
global financial crisis.
"There was a lot of dollar buying in May partly due to some
upbeat U.S. data, and now market participants are stepping back
a little bit to capitalize on these gains," said Brian Kim,
currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The market is also looking at this week with all the data
coming up. Investors are using this period to further assess the
situation, specifically whether they would reload holdings on
the dollar."
The greenback gained nearly 2 percent against a basket of
currencies in May. That was the dollar's second-best monthly
performance so far this year.
In early New York trading, the dollar index was down 0.3
percent at 83.161.
Dollar weakness was exacerbated by a euro that was supported
by data showing the euro zone's manufacturing sector showed
signs of stabilising. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
indicated that the decline in the region's manufacturing had
eased significantly in May.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.3002. Resistance was cited at last week's high of $1.3062. A
reported option expiry at $1.3000 could keep the currency pinned
to that level.
The next focus is Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB)
rate decision. Market participants are weighing
the possibility of another interest rate cut, either in the
benchmark refinancing rate or a move to take the deposit rate
negative. Both moves could drag the euro lower.
"We are in the 'no change' camp, but what is going to be key
is the rhetoric... clearly there has been a lot of speculation
about negative deposit rates and that is really going to be the
one to watch," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at
Rabobank.
And investors will be focused on the U.S. employment report
due on Friday, with Wall Street analysts expecting job gains of
170,000 and unemployment rate of 7.5 percent.
Against the yen, the dollar faltered as the Nikkei lost 3.7
percent on Monday, while European shares
slipped.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 100.30 yen,
close to a 3-week low. Support was cited at 100 yen and a large
option expiry was reported at 101.3 yen.
"Dollar/yen has been held hostage to the broader risk-off
environment," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
"The market is very short yen and that means that it is
vulnerable to further short covering in the yen, meaning a lower
dollar/yen ... if risk continues to be under pressure."
Positioning data on Friday showed currency speculators had
continued to add bets on further yen weakness, despite its
latest move higher. They also increased their bets in favour of
the dollar to the highest since at least June 2008.
Overall strategists said the Bank of Japan's aggressive
easing policy will push the yen lower in coming months. Societe
Generale's Tan expects the dollar to close the year at 108 yen.
Volatility in the Japanese benchmark stock index has weighed
on dollar/yen for the past week and a half, with the Nikkei's
7.3 percent plunge on May 23 toppling the dollar from a 4-1/2
year peak of 103.74 yen hit on the previous day.