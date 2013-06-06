* Euro rises after ECB leaves rates on hold as widely
expected
* Draghi says no reason to implement negative rates right
now
* Dollar trades near a 4-week low vs yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro climbed to roughly
one-month highs against the dollar on Thursday after the
European Central Bank said the bank ruled out cutting its
overnight deposit rate below zero for now.
In a press briefing after the ECB held interest rates steady
at 0.50 percent, ECB President Mario Draghi said that while the
bank was technically ready for negative deposit rates
, or the rate it pays commercial banks to hold
their money, there was no reason to act right now.
"Overall, Draghi was less dovish than expected," said Omer
Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington. "While he did say that the ECB discussed negative
deposit rates, the fact that they're not doing them right now
was a big boost for the euro."
The euro hit a high of $1.3166, its strongest level
since May 9, and was last at $1.3137, up 0.3 percent on the day.
Europe's common currency benefited from buy orders above
$1.3150.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 130.06
.
The euro's rise dragged the dollar index down 0.3
percent at 82.343, not far from a four-week low of 82.216 hit
earlier in the day.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 99.04 yen, having
struck a four-week low of 98.83 yen earlier in the
session. The U.S. currency had lost 1 percent against the yen a
day earlier.
Dollar-yen has been tracking the Nikkei stock average
over its steep decline in the past two weeks, as foreign
investors pare back the hedges they had put on for protection
from the yen's slide between November and May.
The dollar's broad-based decline on Wednesday intensified
after a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was
sluggish in May. That raised the risk that Friday's non-farm
payrolls could disappoint and lessen the likelihood that the
Federal Reserve will taper its easing program early.