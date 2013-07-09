* Dollar set for more gains on Fed outlook, economy
* Sterling hits four-month low vs dollar after weak UK data
* CFTC data suggest more dollar upside
* Euro flat; any bounce seen likely to fizzle out
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 9 The dollar rose on Monday,
hovering near a three-year high against a basket of currencies,
as investors remain convinced the Federal Reserve is leaning
toward reducing economic stimulus, at a time when central banks
around the world could further ease monetary policy.
The dollar's largest gain was versus the British pound,
after weaker-than-expected United Kingdom data drove sterling
close to a three-year low, highlighting how the U.K.'s economy
is lagging the strength seen in the United States.
Last week's U.S. employment report fueled expectations that
the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its stimulus. In
contrast, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are
widely seen as more likely to ease monetary policy.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is expected to continue with
aggressive stimulus.
Expectations the Fed, which releases minutes from its June
monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, will scale back its $85
billion-a-month in asset purchases as early as September are
encouraging investors to buy dollars.
"This is momentum-driven trade and we are looking for more
dollar strength," said Mankash Jain, head of FX and Investment
Management at Solo Capital. "Any bounce in the euro towards
$1.2950 is a time to initiate fresh short positions."
Likewise, any modest decline in the dollar in coming days
"will provide a renewed buying opportunity as the overall
picture is positive for the dollar," said Ian Stannard, head of
European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
He said Wednesday's FOMC minutes would be scrutinized for
any hints to when monetary stimulus could be reduced.
The most recent Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed dollar long positioning building into the end of the
second quarter but still below the peak seen in May, suggesting
further upside for the dollar.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.37
billion in the week ended July 2, from $13.28 billion the
previous week.
In early morning New York trade, the dollar index,
which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies,
was up 0.1 percent at 84.312, not far from a three-year peak of
84.588 hit Monday.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2852, holding
above Friday's seven-week trough of $1.2806. The single
currency, which began July above $1.30, found some support after
Greece secured aid that will prevent it from defaulting in
August.
But with the European Central Bank set to keep rates at
record lows, the euro is likely to remain under pressure.
"Central banks in Europe are walking on eggshells given the
tricky challenges of deleveraging and the contagion from Fed
policy in an environment where economic news has been rather
positive," Barclays Capital said in a research note.
"We think that monetary policy is likely to remain
accommodative for a long time, and that central banks will have
to combat the risk of an increase in market interest rates,
possibly with non-conventional measures and/or more precise
forward guidance."
STERLING DROPS
Sterling hit four-month lows against the dollar and the euro
after weak factory output and trade data was seen as
raising the risk of the Bank of England easing monetary policy
in coming months.
Sterling fell 0.8 percent to $1.4832, its lowest since
mid-March. A drop below $1.4832 would take it to a three-year
low. It last traded down 0.6 percent at $1.4864.
"Short sterling/dollar remains a favored trade and our view
has long been that US-UK growth differentials are a convincing
rationale for further downside," Commerzbank said in a note.
The dollar gained against the yen as the Bank of Japan is
expected to maintain aggressive monetary stimulus when it meets
to decide on policy later this week.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 101.18 yen, off a near
six-week high of 101.53 yen hit on Reuters trading platform on
Monday.